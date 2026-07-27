Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal Celebrates Partnership with Mills Group on Award-Winning Oglebay Park Resort Project

WHEELING , WV, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal is proud to celebrate the Oglebay Wilson Lodge Porte Cochere Award, a Citation Award for Achievement in Architecture presented through the 2026 AIA West Virginia Design Awards. The project was recognized for its design quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail.The award-winning porte cochere serves as a new entrance feature at Oglebay Park Resort Wilson Lodge in Wheeling, West Virginia. Mills Group served as the project architect, while Cast & Baker Corporation led construction efforts.Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal was honored to work alongside Mills Group as the roofing installer on this high-profile project. Our team installed a new EPDM rubber roofing system designed to provide long-term performance and weather protection."As a Wheeling-based company, we are especially proud to contribute to projects that enhance landmarks in our community," said Geoff Wack, Project Manager "This recognition highlights the collaboration and craftsmanship that made the project a success."According to the AIA West Virginia Design Awards jury, the Wilson Lodge Porte Cochere creates "a strong first impression" through its detailing, lighting, and craftsmanship. Jurors also noted the project's high level of care and quality execution.The recognition reflects the teamwork of all project partners. Kalkreuth extends its congratulations to Mills Group, Oglebay Park Resort, Cast & Baker Corporation, and everyone involved in bringing the vision to life.The Oglebay Wilson Lodge Porte Cochere Award adds to the growing list of notable projects that showcase architectural excellence across West Virginia. For Kalkreuth, the project demonstrates the value of quality roofing systems and strong partnerships in successful construction projects.About Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet MetalKalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal is a Top 10 U.S. commercial roofing contractor and leading exterior cladding services expert. Kalkreuth specializes in comprehensive commercial roofing solutions that prioritize safety, quality, and durability.

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