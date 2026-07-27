LDWF Agents Cite Subjects for Wildlife Violations in St. Landry Parish

Baton Rouge, Jul 27, 2026 - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Agents cited an adult and a juvenile on July 13 for multiple alleged wildlife violations in St. Landry Parish.

Agents cited Ignacio Ledezma, 22, of Port Barre, for hunting rabbits during a closed season, hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting across a public road, violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. The juvenile was cited for violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

On June 6, the department received a report regarding a video posted on social media depicting an individual hanging out of the passenger‑side window of a moving truck while holding a shotgun. The video showed the subject firing two shots from the vehicle at a rabbit during a closed season. The footage further showed the individual exiting the vehicle to retrieve the animal before driving away and attempting to run over three additional rabbits located on the shoulder of the roadway.

Further investigation revealed that on April 11, Ledezma and the juvenile drove a vessel into a wading bird rookery and destroyed multiple active nests. Investigators also determined the pair had stolen and smashed 38 wading bird eggs, throwing them onto trees and even at birds flying overhead.

Violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting rabbits during a closed season, hunting from a moving vehicle, and hunting across a public road each carry a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile brings up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.

Ledezma also faces civil restitution of up to $926 for the replacement value of the illegally harvested rabbit and destroyed migratory bird eggs.

Agents involved in the case were Sergeant Tyler Smith, Corporal Luke Langley, and Senior Agent Nicholas Ortego.