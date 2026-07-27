GruntWorx Appoints Stacy Penna as President to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Gruntworx helps firms grow with advanced tax workflows built with humans in the loop for accurate, efficient and scalable support. GruntWorx has helped thousands of firms grow better tax practices for more than a decade.

Gruntworx the trusted automation partner for tax professionals, today announced the appointment of Stacy Penna as President to lead key growth initiatives.

Firms need partners who understand both the technology and the human side of the work to grow. GruntWorx helps firms uplevel accuracy, expand capacity, and preserve the value of their expertise.” — Stacy Penna, President

HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GruntWorx , the trusted automation partner for tax professionals, today announced the appointment of Stacy Penna as President. Penna previously served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing and has played a central role in strengthening the company’s brand and deepening its connection to the accounting profession.Her appointment marks a significant milestone for GruntWorx as the company continues expanding its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of modern accounting firms. Penna will oversee strategic growth initiatives, practitioner experience, and the continued development of GruntWorx’s technology enabled tax workflow solutions.“Stacy has been instrumental in shaping the GruntWorx brand and strengthening our connection to the accounting profession,” said Phil Drake, Owner of GruntWorx. “Her leadership, industry insight, and commitment to the practitioner experience make her the ideal person to lead GruntWorx as it supports the transformation of the tax profession.”Jamie Stiles, CEO of Drake Enterprise Limited, emphasized the importance of Penna’s leadership. “GruntWorx has always been about trust, accuracy, and partnership. Stacy’s vision ensures we stay grounded in what matters most. She understands the needs of firms and the realities of the profession, and she will guide GruntWorx into its next chapter with clarity and purpose.”Penna expressed enthusiasm for the company’s direction. “The accounting profession is undergoing rapid transformation, and firms need partners who understand both the technology and the human side of the work. GruntWorx is committed to delivering solutions that enhance accuracy, expand capacity, and preserve the expertise firms are built on. Our mission is simple: To help firms grow the way they want to by leveraging GruntWorx.”About GruntWorxGruntWorx is a trusted automation partner for tax professionals, offering intelligent tools that streamline document organization, data entry, and workflow management. GruntWorx empowers firms to operate with greater accuracy, expand capacity, and focus on the human expertise that drives long term client relationships. Firms grow with GruntWorx.

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