OKPOP to Celebrate the Creative Impact of Stephen Hillenburg and “SpongeBob SquarePants” With Special Event Featuring Tom Kenny and Derek Drymon

July 24, 2026

Contact: Jake Krumwiede

OKPOP, Oklahoma Historical Society

Office: 918-295-3970

[email protected]

okpop.org

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture (OKPOP) will host The Creative Impact of Stephen Hillenburg at OKPOP on Friday, August 7, celebrating the Oklahoma-born creator of “SpongeBob SquarePants” and his enduring impact on animation, storytelling, humor, and popular culture.

The event will feature special guests Tom Kenny, the Emmy Award-winning voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, and Derek Drymon, longtime “SpongeBob SquarePants” creative collaborator, writer, director, and producer. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

The celebration will offer guests a first look at selected materials from The Stephen Hillenburg & SpongeBob SquarePants Collection & Archive at OKPOP, along with a public conversation exploring Hillenburg’s creative life, the making of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and the importance of imagination, collaboration, curiosity, and humor in the creative process.

“Stephen Hillenburg’s creativity is exactly the kind of story OKPOP exists to share,” said Jake Krumwiede, executive director of OKPOP. “His work has inspired generations around the world, but his story also reminds us that creativity can begin anywhere, including right here in Oklahoma. Through this collection and future exhibit storytelling, OKPOP is honored to help celebrate Stephen’s creativity and inspire the next generation of artists, animators, writers, performers, and storytellers.”

Hillenburg’s life and work will be featured as part of OKPOP’s future exhibits celebrating Oklahoma-connected creators whose imagination and artistic vision have reached audiences around the world.

The August 7 event will begin with a 4 p.m. media and invite-only preview, including remarks, a moderated Q&A with Tom Kenny, Derek Drymon, and OKPOP leadership, and a special preview of selected collection materials.

A public event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. will include a panel discussion with Kenny, Drymon, and additional guests to be announced, followed by a meet-and-greet opportunity. Special event merchandise is also planned, including a limited-edition commemorative poster. Tickets for this event are sold out, so it will be standing room only for guests without a ticket.

The celebration will continue later that evening just down the street at The Vanguard, where Tom Kenny & The Hi-Seas will perform at 9:30 p.m. The band, led by Kenny, brings a high-energy mix of rock, soul, rhythm and blues, and party music to the stage, offering fans another opportunity to celebrate the creative spirit behind one of popular culture’s most beloved voices. Concert ticketing information will be announced separately.

Additional details, including media credentials, guest announcements, concert details, and merchandise availability, will be released soon.

Event Details

What: The Creative Legacy of Stephen Hillenburg at OKPOP

When: Friday, August 7, 2026

Where: Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, Tulsa Arts District

Media Preview: 4 p.m. — invite-only / credentialed media

Public Event: 5 to 7:30 p.m. — panel discussion, meet-and-greet, special merchandise

Evening Performance: Tom Kenny & The Hi-Seas, 9:30 p.m. at The Vanguard

Featured Guests: Tom Kenny, Derek Drymon, additional guests TBD

About OKPOP

The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, known as OKPOP, is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. Located in Tulsa across from historic Cain’s Ballroom, OKPOP will celebrate the creative people of Oklahoma and their influence on popular culture around the world. Through immersive exhibits, collections, oral history interviews, media, public programming, and innovative storytelling, OKPOP will highlight the artists, musicians, actors, writers, animators, filmmakers, comedians, and storytellers who have helped shape the way people create, connect, and imagine.

OKPOP’s mission is to inspire and empower new generations of artists, musicians, and storytellers to impact the world through creative expression by showcasing the legacy of Oklahomans and their influence on popular culture.

About the Oklahoma Historical Society

The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications, the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit okhistory.org.

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