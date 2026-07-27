Influential Women Podcast New Episode: Heather Holmes Seen by AI Chosen by People Building Trust in the Future of Search

Heather Holmes shares why authenticity, earned media, and human connection are more valuable as artificial intelligence reshapes how customers discover brands

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Influential Women Podcast, hosted by Jodie O'Brien, today announced the release of a new episode featuring Heather Holmes, Founder and CEO of Publicity For Good, author of Seen by AI, Found by Customers, and one of today's leading voices on AI visibility, brand authority, and the future of search.In this timely conversation, Heather explores one of the biggest shifts in modern marketing: the rise of AI-powered search and discovery. The episode, titled " Seen by AI, Chosen by People: Building Trust in the Future of Search ," examines how artificial intelligence is changing the way consumers find businesses, evaluate credibility, and make purchasing decisions, while highlighting why authentic storytelling has never been more important.As the founder of Publicity For Good, Heather has helped more than 500 purpose-driven brands grow through strategic public relations, earned media, and authority-building campaigns. Drawing on years of experience helping founders increase visibility, she explains why companies that invest in trust today will be the ones that remain discoverable tomorrow.What makes this episode especially compelling is Heather's perspective that AI is not replacing human connection. Instead, she believes the technology is rewarding businesses that have already built credibility through authentic relationships, consistent messaging, and third-party validation."People are craving more authenticity than ever before."— Heather HolmesThroughout the conversation, Heather shares practical strategies for entrepreneurs navigating AI-driven search, including how local media, podcasts, LinkedIn, and founder-led content can dramatically improve visibility. She also explains why purpose-driven businesses should embrace automation for routine tasks while protecting the personal relationships that ultimately drive long-term growth.The discussion extends beyond marketing into entrepreneurship, leadership, and motherhood. Heather reflects on building a growing business while raising four young children, the importance of staying present wherever your feet are, and why every season of business and family requires a different kind of balance."Be fully present wherever your feet are."— Heather HolmesHeather also encourages entrepreneurs to intentionally choose mentors whose businesses, values, and personal lives reflect the future they hope to build, reminding listeners that success is measured not only by professional achievement but by living a life aligned with purpose."Only take advice from people who are living the life you want."— Heather HolmesThis episode will resonate with entrepreneurs, founders, marketers, women business owners, and anyone navigating the rapidly changing landscape of artificial intelligence and digital marketing. It is a conversation about leadership, authenticity, visibility, and building brands that earn trust in both human relationships and AI-powered search.For listeners preparing for the future of business, Heather offers a compelling reminder that while technology will continue to evolve, authenticity, credibility, and meaningful relationships will always remain at the heart of lasting success.About Influential WomenThe Influential Women Podcast features honest, thoughtful conversations with women shaping their industries and building meaningful careers. Produced by Influential Women, a media platform with more than 92,000 followers on LinkedIn and the publisher of Influential Women Magazine, the podcast goes beyond titles to explore the real stories behind leadership and impact. Each episode highlights the lessons, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped these women's journeys across business, leadership, entrepreneurship, and creative fields.The episode is available now on Spotify Apple Podcasts , YouTube, and all major podcast platforms.

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