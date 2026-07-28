Richmond CA Announces Inaugural Sustainable Richmond Expo 2026

Sustainable Richmond Sustainable Richmond 2026 Flyer Sustainable Richmond Logo

Free Community Event to Showcase Green Innovation, Local Solutions, and Richmond's Sustainable Future

Richmond has an opportunity to emerge as a regional leader in sustainability by building on the innovation, knowledge, and commitment already present throughout our community.” — EDC Commissioner Gloria Sewell-Murphy

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Richmond's Economic Development Commission is proud to announce the inaugural Sustainable Richmond Expo 2026, a free public event celebrating sustainability, innovation, and community. The Expo will be held Saturday, September 26, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 440 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond, California.

Presented through Richmond's Sustainable Lens, the Expo will bring together residents, businesses, nonprofits, and community leaders to explore the ideas, products, and solutions shaping Richmond's sustainable future. Opening ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. with city representatives. The event is free and open to all.

Featured exhibitor areas will span nine categories: Green Tech & Renewable Energy, Climate Justice & Environmental Equity, Urban Farming & Food Sustainability, Hydroponic Farming/Gardening, Industrial Hemp & Sustainable Materials, Youth Innovation & Education, Electric Vehicles & Clean Transportation, Faith Based & Community Action, and Art & Culture.

"Richmond has an opportunity to emerge as a regional leader in sustainability by building on the innovation, knowledge, and commitment already present throughout our community," said EDC Commissioner Gloria Sewell-Murphy. "The Expo will honor those who pioneered this work, highlight the people and organizations advancing it today, and engage young people whose ideas and leadership will shape the future. Together, we can position Richmond as a model for what a sustainable, thriving community can be."

Businesses, nonprofits, and organizations interested in participating as exhibitors or sponsors are invited to visit sustainablerichmond.com for information and applications. Sponsorship opportunities are available at multiple levels to fit organizations of all sizes.

Exhibitors will have the opportunity to connect with Richmond residents, showcase their products, services, and programs, and participate in this new community-wide environmental event. Applications for a complimentary exhibitor table are available at sustainablerichmond.com.

Sustainable Richmond Expo 2026 is presented by the Sustainability/Business, Industrial Hemp Subcommittee of the Richmond Economic Development Commission, with support from the Economic Development Department and fiscal sponsor RCF Connects, and sponsored by the City of Richmond and Communications Team.

EVENT DETAILS

Sustainable Richmond Expo 2026

Saturday, September 26, 2026

11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies: 11 a.m.

City Council Chambers

440 Civic Center Plaza

Richmond, California

Admission is free and all are welcome.

For more information, exhibitor applications, sponsorship opportunities, and event updates, visit sustainablerichmond.com.

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE RICHMOND

Sustainable Richmond is a growing community effort focused on advancing environmental sustainability, innovation, and resilience in Richmond. By connecting residents, businesses, organizations, educators, and community leaders, Sustainable Richmond provides a platform for collaboration, education, and action—building on the city's environmental legacy, recognizing sustainability pioneers, advancing practical solutions, and inspiring the next generation to help shape a more sustainable future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.