Fort Buchanan Education Center empowers Soldiers through Army education benefits

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Whether pursuing a college degree, improving military qualifications or preparing for future career opportunities, Soldiers in Puerto Rico have a dedicated resource to help them make the most of the Army's education benefits.

Nancy Ramos, Education Service Specialist at the Fort Buchanan Army Education Center, leads efforts to educate Active Duty and Army Reserve Soldiers about the wide range of educational opportunities available throughout their military careers.

"Education is my passion," Ramos said. "I truly believe it's a calling."

The Army Education Center supports all Active-Duty Soldiers assigned to Puerto Rico, as well as Army Reserve Soldiers in Puerto Rico, Fort Devens, Massachusetts, and Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Ramos and her team help Soldiers understand eligibility requirements, navigate education programs and connect with resources that support both military readiness and personal development.

One of the center's primary responsibilities is administering the Army's Tuition Assistance program through ArmyIgnitED. The program provides eligible Soldiers with up to $4,500 per fiscal year to pursue college courses. Although the office does not administer the GI Bill, staff members guide Soldiers through the application process and direct them to the appropriate agencies when additional assistance is needed.

The center also administers the Armed Forces Classification Test, which enables Soldiers to improve their scores to qualify for a different military occupational specialty, promotion opportunities or a commission as an officer. In addition, Soldiers can take the Defense Language Proficiency Test to certify foreign language proficiency and become eligible for language incentives or promotion points.

The Fort Buchanan Army Education Center operates with a team of three employees: Ramos, a federal civilian employee, and two contractors, one supporting Active-Duty Soldiers and the other serving the Army Reserve. According to Ramos, Fort Buchanan is the only Army Education Center that manages both Active Duty and Army Reserve education programs from a single office.

"We're the only office in the entire Army that has both programs in one location," Ramos said.

Army Reserve Soldiers generate the highest demand for education services. Ramos estimated that thousands of Army Reserve Soldiers in Puerto Rico currently use Tuition Assistance. Overall, the office supports nearly 40,000 Army Reserve Soldiers throughout the regions under its responsibility.

Demand for services peaks in August and January, when colleges begin new academic terms, and again near the close of the Army fiscal year on Sept. 30, as Soldiers finalize education requests before annual funding expires.

For Ramos, however, the mission extends well beyond processing education benefits.

"When I leave, I want my legacy to be that every Soldier knows how to use their education benefits," she said. "I don't mind repeating the rules. What matters most is that they know these benefits exist, where to find them and how to use them."

To ensure Soldiers can access assistance regardless of location, the Army Education Center provides counseling in person, by phone, through email and via Microsoft Teams.

For more information about Army education benefits, contact the Fort Buchanan Army Education Center at 787-707-4354. To receive the latest information on education opportunities, installation services, events and emergency notifications, download the My Army Post app and select Fort Buchanan as your installation.