Non-Jews From 20 Countries to Convene in Jerusalem for First International Congress of Noahides

Noahide leaders from 20 countries will convene in Jerusalem this November with blessings from Israel's Chief Rabbis and a reception at the President's Residence

For two thousand years, the prophets' vision of the nations turning toward Jerusalem remained a promise on the page. This Congress is the moment the page opens.” — Rabbi Oury Cherki, President of Brit Olam

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly 100 Noahide leaders from some twenty countries on six continents will convene in Jerusalem on November 2–6, 2026, for the First International Congress of Noahides , the first global gathering in history of non-Jews who order their lives by the Seven Laws of Noah. They are not Jewish. They are not converting. They are not founding a new religion. And they are coming at the very moment much of world opinion has turned away from Israel.The Congress, held at the Seven Arches Hotel on the Mount of Olives overlooking the Old City, is convened by Brit Olam, the World Noahide Center , under the presidency of Rabbi Oury Cherki. It carries the blessings of the Chief Rabbis of Israel and the support of ministers in the Israeli government, and will include an official reception at Beit HaNasi, the Residence of the President of Israel in Jerusalem.The gathering will do more than meet. Delegates will sign a Founding Charter and establish the first international Beit Din, a rabbinical court, dedicated to Noahide affairs, giving a worldwide movement its first permanent institutions. Until now, most Noahides across North America, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Africa, and Asia have connected only through books, online study, and local circles. In Jerusalem, the movement receives a face, a structure, and an address.“For two thousand years, the prophets' vision of the nations turning toward Jerusalem remained a promise on the page. This Congress is the moment the page opens,” said Rabbi Oury Cherki, President of Brit Olam. “Men and women from every continent, who took the covenant of Noah upon themselves out of free conviction, are coming to the city where that covenant was always destined to be renewed.”Among the delegates is Rod, a Noahide from Texas. “We are seeing significant changes in America and across the world, especially in light of the current war. This is a unique opportunity to build the movement,” he said.“This Congress is built for the person who has been studying alone for years as much as for established communities. You arrive as an individual; you leave as part of a people-wide structure that knows your name,” said Chaim Goldberg, CEO of Brit Olam.Over five days, participants will take part in study sessions with leading rabbis and working groups on community building, education, and family life. Registration is open at https://brit-olam.org/congress/ . Early-registration rates close on July 31, 2026.About Brit Olam — World Noahide CenterBrit Olam, the World Noahide Center, based in Jerusalem, serves Noahide individuals and communities worldwide under the presidency of Rabbi Oury Cherki. Rooted in the teachings of Rav Avraham Yitzchak HaCohen Kook and Rabbi Yehuda Leon Ashkenazi (Manitou), Brit Olam provides Torah study, rabbinic guidance, and community frameworks for non-Jews who embrace the Seven Laws of Noah. Learn more at https://brit-olam.org

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