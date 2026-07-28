Lions 4 Security Announces Promotion of Christa Fowler to President

Christa Fowler, President of Lions 4 Security

Company’s longtime executive elevated to lead next phase of strategic growth

Christa has been an invaluable leader and trusted partner throughout her time at Lions 4 Security. Her integrity, strategic mindset, and dedication have helped shape who we are as a company today.” — Vito Maria, CEO of Lions 4 Security

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lions 4 Security, Inc. L4S ), a leading provider of customized security, investigations, and protective intelligence services, today announced the promotion of Christa Fowler to President, effective immediately. Fowler most recently served as Vice President of Business Affairs, where she played an integral role in the company’s operational leadership, business management, and client experience.In her new role, Fowler will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations, guide strategic growth initiatives, strengthen organizational leadership, and help execute the long-term vision established by Co-Founders Vito Maria, CEO and Finn McClafferty, COO. She will continue working closely with the executive leadership team to ensure L4S’s continued growth while maintaining the exceptional service clients have come to expect.Fowler brings a diverse background in hospitality, event management, nonprofit leadership, and business administration, along with a people-first approach to leadership and client service. Her ability to build relationships, improve operations, and create efficient systems has helped strengthen the company’s internal infrastructure and client experience.Fowler has been with L4S for more than five years and has played a key role in the company’s rapid growth. Prior to joining L4S, she held a leadership position with a local nonprofit organization, overseeing business operations, donor relations, CRM management, and fundraising initiatives that generated more than $1 million annually. During her tenure at L4S, she has led key operational functions—including human resources, administration, compliance, client onboarding, contracts, payroll, and business operations—helping the company scale as it continues expanding its client base, service offerings, and geographic footprint.“Christa has been an invaluable leader and trusted partner throughout her time at Lions 4 Security,” said Vito Maria. “Her integrity, strategic mindset, commitment to operational excellence, and unwavering dedication to our clients and our team have helped shape who we are as a company today. As we continue entering our next phase of growth, I can think of no one better suited to serve as President. I have complete confidence in Christa’s leadership and look forward to everything we will accomplish together.”Fowler said she is honored by the opportunity to help lead the company’s continued evolution.“It is an incredible privilege to serve as President of Lions 4 Security,” said Fowler. “I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside an extraordinary team of professionals who are deeply committed to protecting our clients and delivering exceptional service. I look forward to building on that foundation as we continue growing and providing our clients with the highest standard of service.”About Lions 4 SecurityFounded in 2020, Lions 4 Security, Inc. (L4S) is a California-based security and investigations firm providing customized security solutions internationally for corporate, residential, entertainment, and high-profile clients. Services include executive protection, estate security, corporate security, special event security, private investigation services, specialized security and safety services, protective intelligence, threat assessments, social media monitoring, cybersecurity consulting, and Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM).Over the past five years, L4S has achieved more than 500% revenue growth and expanded to a team of nearly 300 employees. The company has managed security engagements in more than 15 major U.S. cities and supports clients throughout North America, South America, and Europe. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, L4S is recognized for delivering discreet, intelligence-driven security solutions backed by experienced leadership, a hospitality-first mindset, and an unwavering commitment to professionalism, service, and client trust. For additional information, visit www.lions4security.com

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