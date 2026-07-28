BostonSight Announces Key Findings in Using PROSE for the Treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis

Neurotrophic keratitis is a stubborn disease, which has high risk of causing vision loss. These results illustrate the effectiveness of PROSE to save vision and induce prompt corneal tissue healing.” — Dan Brocks, MD

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BostonSightannounced key findings in the use of PROSEfor the treatment of neurotrophic keratitis (NK) in a poster presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology’s Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado, May 3-7, 2026. The poster, titled “Mackie Stage Improvement in Neurotrophic Keratopathy with use of PROSE,” was prepared by Ken Whang, Estelle Crowley, and Daniel Brocks, MD.PROSE devices have been shown to provide excellent therapeutic benefits in patients with a variety of ocular surface disease; however, their use in neurotrophic keratopathy (NK) across Mackie Stages has not been studied. The Mackie Classification is a 3-stage grading system used to categorize the severity of NK based on clinical findings observed during eye examination. The purpose of this retrospective observational study was to evaluate PROSE treatment as a therapeutic intervention for NK, a serious, often recalcitrant, vision threatening degenerative corneal disease caused by impaired corneal nerve function.The study analyzed data from November 2008 to September 2023 for 87 eyes from 87 patients with NK (Stage 0: n= 8; Stage 1: n=57; Stage 2: n= 17; Stage 3: n = 5). Paired T-tests and Wilcoxon rank tests were used to evaluate changes in visual function outcomes before and after PROSE treatment (statistical significance was set at p-value less than 0.05).Overall, results demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in Mackie Stage (mean) and Visual Acuity (mean) after PROSE treatment among eyes with NK. The average time to achieve the lowest Mackie Stage was 31.18 days.“The study concludes that PROSE treatment is an effective tool and should be considered when treating neurotrophic keratitis,” said Daniel Brocks, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonSight. “Neurotrophic keratitis is a stubborn disease, which has high risk of causing vision loss. These results illustrate the effectiveness of PROSE to save vision and induce prompt corneal tissue healing.”About BostonSightBostonSight is a global eye healthcare nonprofit advancing specialty lens care in service of patients and the professionals who care for them. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes via innovative specialty lens designs, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org

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