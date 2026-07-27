ModusLink Penang Awarded Platinum Recognition by the Responsible Business Alliance

Perfect audit score reflects the global third-party logistics provider’s commitment to continuous improvement and responsible business practices.

SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModusLink Corporation is pleased to announce that its Penang Solution Center in Malaysia has been awarded Platinum recognition under the Responsible Business Alliance’s (RBA) Validated Assessment Program (VAP), following a perfect score in its recent closure audit.The RBA VAP is one of the most rigorous and respected supply chain assessments in the industry, evaluating business operations across five key areas: Labor, Health and Safety, Environment, Ethics, and Supply Chain Management Systems. The program provides an independent assessment of a company’s adherence to the RBA Code of Conduct and internationally recognized standards for responsible business practices.This closure audit was conducted to verify the effective implementation of corrective actions following findings identified during the facility’s previous audit cycle. The successful completion of all corrective actions and achievement of a perfect audit score earned the site Platinum recognition, the highest level of recognition awarded under the RBA program.“This achievement reflects the dedication, discipline, and commitment of our Penang team to maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence and responsible business conduct,” said Fawaz Khalil, CEO of ModusLink. “Earning the RBA’s Platinum designation demonstrates our ability not only to meet rigorous compliance standards, but also to respond effectively to findings, drive continuous improvement, and uphold the values our customers, employees, and stakeholders expect from ModusLink."Through regular independent assessments, robust management systems, and a culture of continuous improvement, ModusLink works to ensure its global operations align with industry-leading standards for ethics, worker well-being, environmental stewardship, and business integrity.This recognition reinforces ModusLink’s long-standing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and responsible supply chain management across the company’s global operations.For more information about ModusLink, please contact:Calvin Tanck, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing – calvin_tanck@moduslink.comAbout ModusLink CorporationModusLink Corporation, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings L.P., serves the supply chain management markets.ModusLink is an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients’ global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint, and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poeticsoftware, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

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