MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Christian Co Route CC CLOSED North of Main Street & Cedar Street Intersection

What: Christian County Route CC CLOSED north of Main Street & Cedar Street intersection in Nixa

When: Monday, August 10, until Monday, October 12

Details: Contractor crews will begin Phase 3B of the Christian County Route CC Roundabout Construction Project.

Traffic Impacts:

Christian County Route CC CLOSED north of Main Street & Cedar Street intersection in Nixa

Route CC CLOSED between Main Street and Rosewood Lane

Rosewood Lane CLOSED south of Route CC

Main Street is OPEN south of the Route CC and West Cedar Street intersection

West Cedar Street is OPEN

Crews and equipment are close to traffic in areas

Signed detour includes: Route 160, Route 14, and Route 65

Access to businesses will be provided at all times

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closures/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

Contractor: KCI Construction Co, Springfield

The estimated project construction cost is $5.7 million.

The project is scheduled for completion in Fall 2027.

Project Website: https://www.modot.org/projects/route-cc-roundabout-construction-christian-county

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