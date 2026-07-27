MoDOT to close Route PP south of Route 30 to remove box culvert in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will close Route PP, 1.5 miles south of Route 30, just north of Lake Shore Drive to remove and replace a box culvert.

Crews will begin the closure at 8 a.m. Friday, July 31 and continue until the weekend work is complete by 5 a.m. Monday, August 3.

A signed detour will be in place for the duration of the closure. This project is a part of the Route PP construction. To view more information, visit the website here:modot.org/projects/routepproute30.

All work is weather-dependent. For up-to-date traffic and travel info, motorists can check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

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