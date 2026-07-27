MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: U.S. Route 160 CLOSED between Greene Co Route AB/Z and Farm Rd 76/Willey St
Where: U.S. Route 160 CLOSED between Greene County Route AB/Z and Farm Road 76/Willey Street In Willard
When: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29
What: MoDOT crews to repair the pavement
Traffic Impacts:
- U.S. Route 160 CLOSED between Greene County Route AB/Z and Farm Road 76/Willey Street In Willard
- No signed detours. Drivers urged to find alternate routes.
- Signs will alert drivers approaching the work zone
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.
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