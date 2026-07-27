Black Spades Launches on XBOX Series X|S Following XBOX Feature and Dream Con Debut

For Digital Download Use Only [Vanity Image] Cj Peters, Founder of Black Spades and James Lewis, Director, DAP Program, XBOX Black Spades Launch Party

Konsole Kingz celebrates the launch of Black Spades with a free Aug. 1 event in Austin featuring live demos, tournaments, and interviews with founder Cj Peters.

Spades is more than a card game. It brings people together through strategy, teamwork, and culture, and we are proud to introduce that experience to a new generation on XBOX.” — Cj Peters, Creator and Producer of Black Spades

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this month, XBOX featured Black Spades on XBOX Wire , introducing players to the culturally authentic card game before Konsole Kingz officially showcased the title during Dream Con, one of the nation's largest Black gaming and pop culture conventions. Konsole Kingz today announced their long-awaited community event at the Black-owned bookstore, The Secret Lantern Book & Games, outside of Austin in Cedar Park, TX on Saturday, August 1. Black Spades is now available for purchase on XBOX Series X|S.Created by Cj Peters, Founder and Producer of Konsole Kingz, Black Spades represents years of dedication to bringing culturally authentic gaming experiences to mainstream audiences. A Louisiana native and a graduate of Louisiana State University, Peters has spent his career creating games that celebrate culture while expanding representation within the gaming industry. Earlier this year, Peters was also recognized by XBOX as part of its Developer Acceleration Program Black History Month campaign, highlighting Black creators helping shape the future of gaming."Spades has always been more than a card game. It teaches strategy, teamwork, communication, and confidence while bringing people together," said Cj Peters, Creator and Producer of Black Spades. "Players have been asking for an authentic Spades experience on XBOX for years, and we're proud to finally deliver one that stays true to the culture while introducing it to a new generation of players."Inspired by the traditions and culture of Spades as played throughout African American communities, Black Spades delivers authentic gameplay, modern online features, and competitive multiplayer while preserving the strategy, communication, and camaraderie that have made the game a staple at family gatherings, HBCUs, military bases, churches, community events, and social celebrations for generations.Unlike simplified digital card games, Black Spades was designed to recreate the way millions of people actually play. From Jokers and Deuces variations and Reneg calling to partner strategy, competitive bidding, and familiar house rules, every detail reflects the traditions longtime Spades players recognize.BLACK SPADES features:*Authentic Spades gameplay inspired by generations of players*Cross-platform multiplayer*Competitive matchmaking*Partner play*Voice chat*Online leaderboardsThe official BLACK SPADES Launch Celebration will take place at The Secret Lantern Books & Games, located at 151 S. Bell Blvd. Cedar Park, TX 78613 on Saturday, August 1, 2026 from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The community-based event is FREE and open to the public.The event will include:*Live gameplay demonstrations*Mini Black Spades tournaments*Exclusive Black Spades branded card decks*Spades workshops for beginners and experienced players*Meet-and-greet opportunities with creator Cj Peters and the Konsole Kingz development teamABOUT KONSOLE KINGZ:Konsole Kingz is an independent game developer and publisher dedicated to creating culturally authentic gaming experiences that entertain, inspire, and connect diverse communities through interactive entertainment. Through innovative storytelling and inclusive game development, the company continues to expand opportunities for diverse voices across the gaming industry.MEDIA AND SPEAKING OPPORTUNITIES:Members of the media are invited to attend. To interview Cj Peters, or to inquire about media appearances, podcast bookings, speaking engagements, or event opportunities

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