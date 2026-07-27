Texas e-Records Now Accepting Exhibitor and Sponsor Applications for Annual Records Management Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Austin, TX – Registration is now open for companies interested in exhibiting at or sponsoring the annual state electronic records management conference, Texas e-Records. This year’s conference will take place in person in Austin on Nov. 20. The theme is Compliance to Intelligence.

This event is organized by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) and co-sponsored by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to promote electronic records management in Texas government. The conference gathers records management and information technology staff from the state and local level together to learn from each other by sharing case studies, solutions, best practices, challenges and lessons learned. The e-Records Conference is the only event held in Texas that focuses on electronic records and records management and is targeted at a public sector audience.

“Working together, records, data and information technology staff can maximize the value of information to improve business decisions,” said Craig Kelso, State Records Administrator and Director of TSLAC’s State and Local Records Management Division. “This year’s theme, Compliance to Intelligence, highlights the evolving role of records and information management in helping organizations move beyond compliance requirements to unlock the strategic value of their information.”

Companies are invited to participate by purchasing a booth at the conference or taking advantage of one of the sponsorship opportunities. Organizations offering services or products related to electronic records and data management to Texas state agencies, institutions of higher education or local governments are eligible. Exhibitors and sponsors are not required to currently be under DIR contract.

Prospective exhibitors and sponsors can learn more about these opportunities and register online at www.tsl.texas.gov/eRecords2026registration.

TSLAC and DIR have co-sponsored this annual event since 2000. In prior years, the conference has fully sold out, providing exhibitors and sponsors with a valuable opportunity to connect with records management, information governance, data management and information technology professionals from across Texas government.

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The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information they need to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.