Noisy Trumpet Communications Wins Multiple 2026 Hermes Creative Awards for Website Design, Social Media, Photography

Noisy Trumpet Communications

San Antonio marketing agency earns two Gold and two Platinum honors for work on I'm parched! vodka and Cool Crest Miniature Golf Course

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Noisy Trumpet Communications , a full-service marketing and public relations agency based in San Antonio, Texas, has won four 2026 Hermes Creative Awards, recognizing the agency's work in website design, social media management and product photography. The awards, announced by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) in April 2026, is one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world honoring creative excellence across print, digital, video and integrated marketing.Noisy Trumpet’s award-winning work spans digital, social and visual marketing efforts in the following categories:● Gold Winner — Website Redesign: I'm parched! vodka website redesign● Gold Winner — Social Media, Instagram Profile: I'm parched! vodka Instagram profile● Platinum Winner — Photography, Product: I'm parched! vodka product photography● Platinum Winner — Social Media, Instagram Profile: Cool Crest Miniature Golf Course Instagram profileThese recognitions reflect the agency's integrated approach to brand storytelling, spanning web development, social media strategy and visual content production, all delivered in-house under one roof in San Antonio."These awards demonstrate the creativity, strategy and craftsmanship our team brings to every client relationship, whether we're redesigning a website, building out a social media presence or capturing a product in its best light," said Fran Yanity, President and CEO of Noisy Trumpet Communications. "Being recognized across four categories in the same year shows the depth of our creative bench and our ability to deliver results across every channel our clients need."ABOUT NOISY TRUMPET COMMUNICATIONSFounded in 2017, Noisy Trumpet Communications is an integrated, full-service agency that crafts compelling stories across marketing channels. From earned media coverage and social campaigns to traditional media, digital advertising and website development, the agency's diverse suite of skills and service platforms are tailored to each client's unique business needs, all executed under one roof in San Antonio, Texas. Learn more at www.noisytrumpet.com

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