Children’s Harbor Appoints Miles Alexander III to Board of Directors

Miles Alexander III

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Harbor, a nationally accredited nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening families in crisis and supporting teens in foster care, is pleased to announce that Miles Alexander III, an accomplished entrepreneur and real estate executive, has joined its Board of Directors.

With experience in real estate investment, commercial development, business strategy, and community leadership, Miles brings a wealth of knowledge to advance Children’s Harbor’s mission. Throughout his career, he has successfully led organizations focused on real estate development, construction, and investment management while building strong partnerships and creating opportunities for long-term growth.

Known for his entrepreneurial ministry and strategic leadership, Miles has built a reputation for identifying opportunities, managing complex projects, and delivering results. His experience in business development, commercial finance, contract negotiation, and investment planning will provide valuable perspective as Children’s Harbor provides programs and services for children, teens, and families across South Florida.

“I believe every child deserves the opportunity to grow up in a safe, supportive environment with people who believe in their potential,” said Miles Alexander III. “Children’s Harbor is changing lives by providing hope, stability, and the resources young people need to succeed. I’m honored to join the Board and support an organization that is making such a meaningful impact in our community.”

Miles currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Alexander Goshen, where he leads real estate investment and development initiatives. He also serves as Managing Partner of Lighthouse Senior Communities and is Managing Principal of Goshen Construction Group, LLC, where he supports growth efforts. Throughout his career, he has managed investment life cycles, commercial acquisitions, leasing, financing, and construction projects while helping organizations achieve sustainable impact.

Before beginning his career in business, Miles proudly served in the United States Army as an Infantryman, attaining the rank of Specialist (E-4), and earned Ranger qualification. His military service instilled the leadership, discipline, and commitment to service that continue to shape his professional and community involvement today.

“Miles Alexander III brings a deeply personal commitment to the mission of Children's Harbor,” said Tiffani Dhooge, President & CEO of Children’s Harbor. “His passion for creating opportunities for young people is evident in everything he does, and his leadership is grounded in both compassion and action. We are honored that he has chosen to serve on our Board of Directors and are confident that his leadership will have a lasting impact on the lives of the teenagers we serve.”

Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization based in South Florida, dedicated to strengthening families in crisis and supporting teens in foster care. The nonprofit provides safe residential housing, specialized trauma care, life skills education, and comprehensive support for teens, their younger siblings, and teen mothers affected by the trauma of abuse. Miles’ appointment to the Board of Directors further strengthens Children’s Harbor’s leadership as it continues expanding its impact throughout the community.

To learn more about Children’s Harbor and how to get involved or support, please visit www.childrensharbor.org or call (954) 252-3072.

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About Children’s Harbor



Established in 1996, Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated and productive adults.



With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for and that cycles can be broken, Children’s Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Additionally, Brown’s Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood.



To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.org.



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