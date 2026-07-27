BlueIvy Communications Wins Two Honors at 20th Annual Bernays Awards

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South Florida based public relations agency recognized for campaigns benefiting Delray Beach’s Old School Square and Arts Garage

These awards reflect the power of thoughtful storytelling, meaningful partnerships and strategic communications to elevate organizations and strengthen our community.” — Melissa Perlman

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueIvy Communications , a full-service public relations and communications agency based in South Florida, has received two prestigious honors at the Gold Coast PR Council ’s 20th Annual Bernays Awards.BlueIvy Communications was recognized in the following categories:-Best PR Campaign — Large PR Firm or Organization for A Legacy Through Local Art, created in partnership with Delray Old School Square.-Best Nonprofit Project or Campaign — Large for Sustaining a Cultural Anchor Amid Arts Funding Cuts, created in partnership with Arts Garage.“These awards reflect the power of thoughtful storytelling, meaningful partnerships and strategic communications to elevate organizations and strengthen our community,” said Melissa Perlman, founder and president of BlueIvy Communications and co-president of the Gold Coast PR Council. “We are incredibly grateful to our clients, partners and team members who helped bring these impactful campaigns to life.”The award-winning A Legacy Through Local Art campaign supported Old School Square’s effort to reimagine its brand identity, including the creation of a new logo, in a way that honored the historic campus’s legacy while engaging a new generation. Rather than approaching the transformation as a traditional rebranding exercise, the initiative invited local artists to help shape Old School Square’s new visual identity, ensuring the process was both reflective of and created by the community.Old School Square is the cultural heart of Downtown Delray Beach and a vibrant hub for arts, education and community engagement. Managed in partnership with the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority and the City of Delray Beach, the historic campus is home to the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre, the Amphitheatre and The Vintage Gym. For decades, it has helped shape Delray Beach’s identity as a thriving arts destination through exhibitions, performances, educational programming and community events.Through strategic storytelling and community engagement, A Legacy Through Local Art reinforced Old School Square’s mission to celebrate creativity, foster inclusion and keep the arts at the center of Delray Beach’s cultural fabric. The Sustaining a Cultural Anchor Amid Arts Funding Cuts campaign elevated Arts Garage’s role as a vital cultural institution while raising awareness of the challenges facing nonprofit arts organizations amid reductions in public funding. Located in Downtown Delray Beach, Arts Garage presents live music, visual art, theater, comedy, educational programming and community events that make the arts accessible to residents and visitors of all ages and backgrounds. The campaign reinforced the organization’s importance as both a cultural destination and a gathering place for the community.The awards were presented during the 20th Annual Bernays Awards Luncheon on Thursday, July 23, at the Airport Hilton in West Palm Beach. WPTV NBC 5 anchor Tania Rogers served as emcee.Presented annually by the Gold Coast PR Council, the Bernays Awards recognize excellence in public relations campaigns, marketing programs, media relations, special events and communications initiatives throughout South Florida. This year’s program included awards in 14 categories, comprising 10 competitive categories and four special honors selected by the organization’s Board of Directors.Founded in 2005, the Bernays Awards are named in honor of Edward Bernays, widely regarded as a pioneer of modern public relations. Co-Presidents Melissa Perlman and Sandy Collier co-chaired this year’s event.About BlueIvy CommunicationsBlueIvy Communications is a full-service public relations, marketing, and strategic communications agency serving clients throughout South Florida and beyond. Founded in 2011 by Melissa Perlman, the agency specializes in media relations, content strategy, crisis communications, thought leadership, digital marketing, and reputation management. BlueIvy serves clients across the nonprofit, legal, finance, technology, healthcare, education, civic, sports, and business sectors and is headquartered within the 1909 entrepreneurial ecosystem in West Palm Beach. For more information, visit blueivy.co.About the Gold Coast PR CouncilFounded in 2002, the Gold Coast PR Council is South Florida's largest independent association of public relations, communications, marketing, and public affairs professionals. The organization provides networking, professional development, recognition, and educational opportunities for communications practitioners throughout the region. For more information, visit GoldCoastPRCouncil.com.

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