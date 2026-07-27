Pairidex Closes Over-Subscribed Seed Round to Support the Launch of New Highly Sensitive MRD Test for Leukemia.

The financing brings in $4.89M in new capital to accelerate the commercial launch of FusionMRD™

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pairidex, a precision diagnostics company advancing personalized molecular testing for hematologic malignancies, today announced the successful close of its oversubscribed Seed financing round. The financing brings in $4.89M in new capital to accelerate the commercial launch of FusionMRD™, the company's personalized, RNA-based laboratory developed test (LDT) for monitoring measurable residual disease (MRD) in fusion-driven blood cancers.The financing marks a significant milestone for Pairidex as it transitions from product development to commercialization, positioning the company to address a substantial unmet need in precision oncology through highly sensitive, personalized MRD testing.FusionMRD™ is now commercially available as a laboratory-developed test (LDT) in Pairidex’s CAP accredited/CLIA certified lab. The personalized gene fusion MRD assay offers a cost-effective solution with an industry-leading limit of detection of 0.001% (1:100,000) from a peripheral blood sample, delivering highly sensitive disease monitoring with a rapid turnaround time while reducing the need for invasive bone marrow biopsies.FusionMRD™ is initially focused on acute myeloid leukemia (AML), an aggressive hematologic malignancy where MRD detection has emerged as one of the strongest predictors of relapse and long-term survival. Despite advances in treatment, MRD assessment has traditionally relied on bone marrow biopsies and flow cytometry, an invasive approach performed less frequently that often misses low levels of residual disease. These limitations contribute to clinical uncertainty in treatment decisions and the 33% five-year survival rate for this disease.Pairidex developed FusionMRD™ as a personalized platform capable of serving the approximately 50% of patients with AML driven by a gene fusion. By leveraging patient-specific assays and digital PCR technology, this solution delivers highly sensitive MRD detection from peripheral blood, enabling more frequent monitoring to provide clinicians with actionable information to guide treatment throughout the patient journey."The successful completion of this oversubscribed financing round validates both the strength of our technology and the significant commercial opportunity for personalized MRD testing," said Andrew Young, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of Pairidex. "This investment enables us to bring FusionMRD™ into clinical practice, where we believe it can enable real-time treatment decision-making for patients with fusion-driven blood cancers by providing more sensitive and accurate disease detection with a less invasive test. We are grateful for the confidence our investors have placed in our vision and remain committed to reducing uncertainty in blood cancer care."The Seed financing will support expanded clinical studies, commercial expansion, laboratory operations, and continued development of Pairidex's personalized molecular diagnostics platform, positioning the company to broaden access to precision MRD testing across additional hematologic malignancies.Learn more about Pairidex Inc.

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