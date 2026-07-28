Metabolae Ceylon Cinnamon Metabolae Ceylon Cinnamon

Updated federal figures put prediabetes above 2 in 5 adults, revised upward from 98 million, with most unaware they have it.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Updated federal figures put prediabetes at its largest scale yet. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data , more than 2 in 5 American adults, an estimated 115.2 million people, now have prediabetes, and about 8 in 10 of them do not know it. Metabolae, a wellness brand known for Ceylon cinnamon, is pointing to the updated numbers to make the case that the awareness gap, not the raw prevalence, is the part worth acting on.A count that keeps climbingThe CDC's National Diabetes Statistics Report, last updated in January 2026, revised its prediabetes estimate upward from the 98 million figure the agency cited in 2023, reflecting newer national survey data. The report draws on several federal data sources and is described as a continually updated resource rather than a single fixed count, so the figures move as new survey waves come in. What has not changed is the pattern the CDC has tracked for years: most adults with prediabetes are unaware of it, and the years before a diagnosis are the same years when everyday changes affect long-term risk the most.The gap, and what it costsThe distance between how common prediabetes is and how few people know they have it carries a real price. Diagnosed diabetes accounted for an estimated $412.9 billion in direct medical costs and lost productivity in 2022, according to the American Diabetes Association. A person unaware of elevated blood sugar has no reason to begin the monitoring or the routine changes that usually follow a diagnosis, which is what makes the awareness gap more than a statistic.An estimated 115.2 million American adults, more than 2 in 5, have prediabetes (CDC, updated 2026)About 8 in 10 adults with prediabetes do not know they have it (CDC)40.1 million Americans have diabetes, and 27.6 percent of those cases, about 11 million people, are undiagnosed (CDC, updated 2026)Among adults 65 and older, 52.1 percent, or 31.3 million people, have prediabetes (CDC, updated 2026)The rate among adults 65 and older sits far above younger age groups, a pattern the CDC has documented consistently. Older adults are the group for whom a first screening tends to matter most.Why the years before a diagnosis matterThe CDC's guidance is direct: adults should learn their risk and follow up with a doctor for a blood sugar test. Its awareness campaign, run with the Ad Council, points adults to a short risk assessment and, for anyone who scores high, to a clinical blood test before drawing conclusions.That two-step design, a quick first screen followed by medical confirmation, lowers the barrier to a first check without skipping the step that decides what comes next.The reason the timing matters is well established in the same federal data: losing weight through healthier eating and more activity can cut the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in half.Ceylon cinnamon is not a substitute for screening, medical advice, or any treatment a doctor has prescribed, and no one should change a treatment plan on their own. Anyone weighing a change to a daily routine should bring it to a doctor or pharmacist first."Most people at risk for type 2 diabetes have no idea where they stand, and that silence is the real problem these updated numbers point to," said Ben, a spokesperson for Metabolae. "We make a straightforward, well-sourced Ceylon cinnamon option for a daily routine, and our first message to anyone worried about these figures is to get screened."Metabolae makes a Ceylon cinnamon and MCT oil formula intended as one small, optional part of a daily routine that centers on diet, activity, and regular screening.Screening comes firstThe CDC recommends that adults learn their risk and talk with a doctor about a blood sugar test. That screening step comes first; everything else, from eating patterns to daily habits, works best with a doctor in the loop. The updated figures make that first check relevant to more people than the agency's 2023 numbers suggested, not fewer.About MetabolaeBased in New York, Metabolae is a wellness brand known for Ceylon cinnamon, built around a single Ceylon cinnamon and MCT oil product for a simple daily routine.

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