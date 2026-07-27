KEY.co's Summer 2026 Travel Trends Reveal The Vacation Home Has Become The Destination

Massachusetts | Cape Cod River House California | North Lake Tahoe Kim Lalande | Founder and CEO of Key.co

Curated vacation rental platform finds travelers are choosing homes that create a private resort, with multiple suites & chef-worthy kitchens in hot demand

Guests are investing more than ever in quality time together, and that’s influencing booking decisions just as much as the destination itself.” — Kim Lalande | Founder and CEO of Key.co

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KEY.co , a curated vacation rental platform with more than 8,000 vetted homes across the United States, the Caribbean, and Mexico, today released its Summer 2026 Travel Trends, revealing a clear shift in how travelers plan their vacation: the home itself has become the destination.The data shows guests are choosing homes with private pools, chef-worthy kitchens, home theatres, game rooms, and expansive outdoor living spaces that let groups spend the vacation together in one place, curating their own private resort.Kim Lalande, Founder and CEO of Key.co said: “Guests are investing more than ever in quality time together, and that’s influencing booking decisions just as much as the destination itself. While guests search by destination first, we're seeing the quality and experience of the home become an increasingly important deciding factor once travelers begin comparing properties.”Destinations such as 30A, Cape Cod, Isle of Palms, and San Diego continue to lead summer bookings, alongside mountain and lake destinations such as Telluride and Lake Tahoe. Travelers are increasingly drawn to homes that reflect the character of their destination, where architecture, design, and views have become key decision drivers.Family and group travel remain the biggest driver of demand, with multigenerational bookings bringing grandparents, adult children and grandchildren under one roof. Bookings for homes of 5+ bedrooms have doubled since 2024 (from 24% to 57%)*. For this reason, vacation homes with multiple primary suites, guest houses, and bunk rooms are increasingly in demand, offering ample social spaces, with the privacy of a hotel. Groups of friends are booking the same way, pursuing different activities by day and reconvening each evening for chef-prepared dinners.Convenience has become the new luxury, particularly among larger groups, with the number of guests booking services more than doubling (64%) year-over-year**. The most requested services from Key.co include grocery stocking before arrival and private chef experiences such as welcome-night dinners, poolside lunches, tasting menus and mixology. In-home massages come in as the fourth most requested service, followed by beach rentals.“Nothing is more precious to our travelers than time,” Lalande continued. “The greatest luxury today is having someone else handle the details, so they can spend that time together, uninterrupted. Guests turn to us for concierge-level support to find the perfect home and to remove the logistics from their vacation, from wellness experiences such as massages and yoga classes to culinary experiences ranging from a wine tasting presented by a local sommelier to a multi-course tasting menu prepared in the home.”To explore KEY.co's full collection of curated homes and book a private resort of your own this summer, visit KEY.co.- ENDS -About Key.co:KEY.co is a luxury vacation rental platform that connects travelers with more than 8,000 vetted vacation homes across 80+ destinations throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, and Mexico. Every home is paired with elevated in-home hospitality, from private chefs to personalized local experiences, so guests can plan an entire luxury stay through a single platform.About Kim Lalande:Kim Lalande is the Founder and CEO of KEY.co, a curated vacation rental platform redefining how travelers experience vacation homes. Inspired by her own frustration with spending hours planning family vacations, Kim founded KEY with a simple belief: travelers should spend less time managing logistics and more time making memories. Under her leadership, KEY has grown from approximately 300 curated homes to more than 8,000 across premier leisure destinations throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, and Mexico, combining thoughtfully vetted homes with seamless in-home hospitality.Notes to the editor:Booked services grew 64% YOY, with the most requested Key.co services including:1. Pre-arrival groceries2. Private chef3. Alcohol delivery4. Home massage5. Beach rentals/ski valet during ski seasonKey.co booking data shows:- Share of bookings for homes with 5+ bedrooms: 24% to 57%- Average bedroom count per booking: 4.3 to 5.2- Average guests per trip: 5.8 to 7.0- Share of bookings with 6+ guests: 39% to 53%- Average trip length: 4.2 to 5.4 nights* H1 2024 vs H1 2026 (Jan-Jun), cancelled itineraries excluded. H1-to-H1 used for seasonal consistency.** Data from bookings in H1 2025 vs H1 2026

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