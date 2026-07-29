BBQ-AID Acquires Knapp Kitchen, Expanding Household Cleaning Portfolio

Andrew Gilliland, CEO of BBQ-AID, standing next to Mike & Sherry Knapp

Acquisition accelerates BBQ-AID’s market expansion, scaling its presence across both outdoor living and indoor housewares.

Knapp Kitchen presents an incredible opportunity for the BBQ-AID portfolio and our customers as we work towards rapid grill accessory innovation in the United States.” — Andrew Gilliland

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BBQ-AID , a leading maker of premium grilling tools and accessories, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Knapp Kitchen , the company behind the original patented line of stainless steel scrubbers designed to deliver superior cleaning performance across cast iron, grills, griddles and cookware.The acquisition expands BBQ-AID’s growing grill and cookware-cleaning portfolio and advances the company’s mission: Better Tools. Better BBQ.Founded in 2014, BBQ-AID has built its reputation by developing purpose-built grilling tools that emphasize quality, durability and performance. Knapp Kitchen brings that same philosophy to cookware care, with distinctive reusable scrubbers engineered to tackle stubborn residue while standing up to years of use.“Knapp Kitchen presents an incredible opportunity for the BBQ-AID portfolio and our customers as we work towards rapid grill accessory innovation in the United States,” said Andrew Gilliland, CEO of BBQ-AID. “Knapp started in 2011 with an incredibly effective product that solves a real problem. By combining Knapp’s patented technology with BBQ-AID’s existing success, we have an opportunity to build a differentiated cleaning platform spanning grills, griddles, cast iron and cookware.”Building a Broader BBQ-AIDThe Knapp Kitchen acquisition represents the latest step in BBQ-AID’s strategy to build a more complete portfolio around the grilling experience.It follows BBQ-AID’s acquisition of FlavrQ, an innovative grilling system designed to bring authentic charcoal and wood-smoked flavor to gas grills. The system combines its stainless steel FlavrQ Grid with proprietary Charcoal Chips, giving backyard grillers a new way to transform how they cook and create flavor.Together, the acquisitions expand BBQ-AID into two complementary areas: FlavrQ transforms how consumers cook, while Knapp Kitchen transforms how they clean.Alongside BBQ-AID’s established lineup of grill brushes, bristle-free cleaning tools and grilling accessories, the brands create a growing ecosystem centered around a simple idea: Better Tools. Better BBQ.“Exceptionally high quality products are our standard” Gilliland said. “We find products that meaningfully improve the experience of cooking outdoors. FlavrQ brings an entirely new approach to creating flavor on a gas grill. Knapp Kitchen brings an incredibly effective approach to cleaning cast iron and cookware. They both fit naturally with where BBQ-AID is going.”Revolutionizing the Cleaning CategoryKnapp Kitchen joins BBQ-AID as the company continues to invest in cleaning innovation.BBQ-AID now offers multiple cleaning approaches for different cooking surfaces and consumer preferences, including traditional grill brushes, bristle-free systems, steam-assisted cleaning products and Knapp Kitchen’s patented chainmail scrubber technology. Together, these products are allowing BBQ-AID to develop a comprehensive cleaning platform extending from traditional grill grates to flat-top griddles, cast-iron skillets and other cookware.Knapp Kitchen products are already integrated into the BBQ-AID platform alongside the company’s broader grilling assortment.Investing in InnovationBBQ-AID plans to preserve what has made Knapp Kitchen distinctive while providing resources to accelerate its growth.The acquisition gives Knapp Kitchen access to BBQ-AID’s e-commerce infrastructure, product-development capabilities, marketing resources and expanding distribution network. BBQ-AID also intends to explore new products that build upon Knapp Kitchen’s intellectual property and expertise in cookware cleaning.Both the Knapp Kitchen and FlavrQ acquisitions reflect BBQ-AID’s strategy of identifying differentiated products and technologies that improve the backyard cooking experience and accelerating their growth as part of a larger platform.“Being in a category that consumers interact with every day, there is so much room for innovation,” Gilliland added. “No matter why customers choose BBQ-AID, our objective stays the same: build a better tool.”Better Tools. Better BBQ.About BBQ-AIDFounded in 2014 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, BBQ-AID develops premium grilling tools and accessories built around quality, performance and thoughtful design. Through organic product development and strategic acquisitions including FlavrQ and Knapp Kitchen, BBQ-AID is building a portfolio of purpose-built products designed to improve the grilling experience from cooking through cleanup.To learn more, visit bbqaidtools.com.About Knapp KitchenFounded in 2011, Knapp Kitchen develops patented stainless steel cookware-cleaning products for cast iron, grills, griddles and other durable cooking surfaces. Its reusable scrubbers combine effective cleaning performance with durable construction designed for repeated use.Media ContactDavid HuntHead of Marketing, BBQ-AID+1 888-522-0938marketing@bbq-aid.combbqaidtools.com

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