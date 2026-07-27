AED 2M Dubai Property Buys a 10-Year Golden Visa as Europe Closes Its Doors

Dubai villa with lit pool at dusk Palm Jumeirah waterfront Emirates Hills gated mansion Downtown Dubai skyline at dusk

As Spain and other European states close their golden visas, AED 2M of Dubai property still qualifies for a 10-year renewable residency, Black Privé finds.

Europe spent a decade selling residency through property, and most of those doors have closed. Dubai is now one of the few prime markets where a home still comes with a long-term visa. ” — Alexander Thornbury, lead property analyst, Black Privé

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As European golden-visa routes close to property buyers, Dubai has become one of the last major markets where a home still buys residency, according to a new analysis from luxury property marketplace Black Privé. A property worth AED 2 million or more qualifies its owner for a 10-year renewable Golden Visa, a residence permit issued by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.The European retreat has been swift, and it is worth setting out market by market. Spain abolished its golden visa entirely on 3 April 2025. Portugal removed real estate as a qualifying route in October 2023. Ireland closed its Immigrant Investor Programme in February 2023. One prime market after another has withdrawn the property-for-residency offer. Dubai's remains open, at AED 2 million, on a 10-year renewable term."Europe spent a decade selling residency through property, and in the space of two years most of those doors have closed," said Alexander Thornbury, lead property analyst at Black Privé. "Dubai is now one of the few prime markets where a home still comes with a long-term visa. At AED 2 million the threshold is accessible for this buyer, and the visa runs for ten years and renews. The one line that must stay clear is that this is residency, not citizenship. No property, at any price, buys an Emirati passport."How the route works.The qualifying property must be registered with the Dubai Land Department, and the visa attaches to that ownership. The permit runs for ten years and is renewable, with renewal depending on the owner continuing to hold qualifying property. The holder can sponsor immediate family as dependants, so a relocating family moves together rather than the owner alone. Property bought off-plan or with a mortgage can also qualify once registered, subject to the current criteria set by the issuing authority.What the visa is, and is not. It is a long-term residence permit, not a passport and not a path to one. Dubai levies no personal income tax and no capital gains tax on a resident, which is much of the draw. Buyers should note the market is not tax-free: 5 percent VAT applies to the fees around a purchase, a 5 percent municipality housing fee is billed through the utility account, and 9 percent corporate tax applies where a property is held through a company or let short-term under a licence.For buyers weighing a European base against Dubai, the residency question has become one-directional. The markets that once paired a prime home with a visa have largely withdrawn the offer. Dubai has kept it, and behind one of the most active property markets in the world. The Dubai Land Department recorded more than 270,000 property transactions worth AED 917 billion in 2025, and Knight Frank counted 500 sales above USD 10 million in Dubai over the year, the most of any city in the world.Qualifying property above the AED 2 million threshold spans the city's freehold communities, from Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills to Downtown and Dubai Hills. Black Privé's editorial coverage of buying luxury property in Dubai , including the Golden Visa route, the freehold-zone map and a full breakdown of costs and holding taxes, sits in the marketplace's editorial archive, and its curated Dubai listings, from EUR 3 million, sit on the marketplace's dedicated Dubai page About Black Privé.Black Privé is a curated luxury property marketplace serving ultra-high-net-worth buyers across Dubai, Monaco, Marbella, Mallorca, Andorra and select international destinations. Properties from EUR 3 million. Editorial analysis is led by named, attributable property analysts, not portal copywriters.Author profile: Alexander Thornbury, alexanderthornbury.com. Thornbury is the author of Quiet Capitals , a guide to property, residency and luxury living in Spain, Andorra and Monaco. Black Privé's Dubai coverage spans ownership rules, tax, residency and the marketplace's curated EUR 3 million-plus listings, with editorial revised quarterly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.