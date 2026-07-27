Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Releases 7 New 2026 Interim Charges to the Texas Senate

July 27, 2026

AUSTIN – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has issued seven additional 2026 interim charges for Texas Senate committees to study in preparation for the 90th Legislature. Lt. Gov. Patrick made the following statement upon issuing the charges:

“Today, I released an additional seven interim charges for Texas Senate committees to study in preparation for the 90th Texas Legislature, reflecting issues facing Texans for the Senate to study. We released 74 charges earlier this year, many of which have already had public Senate hearings.”

“Come January, the Senate and I will advance the priorities of Texas’ conservative majority.”

To read Lt. Gov. Patrick’s new 2026 interim charges released today, click here.

To read Lt. Gov. Patrick’s 2026 interim charges released on March 27, 2026, click here.

To read Lt. Gov. Patrick’s 2026 interim charges released on January 30, 2026, click here.