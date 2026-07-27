Automated & Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Report 2026 Market Outlook Supported By A Forecast 16.7% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is witnessing significant momentum as technological advancements and regulatory support continue to shape its trajectory. With increasing emphasis on personalized medicine and efficient manufacturing processes, this market is set for remarkable progress over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, key regional insights, and emerging trends influencing this dynamic sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems

The market for automated and closed cell therapy processing systems has experienced rapid expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $1.53 billion in 2025 to $1.8 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. Historically, the market’s growth was limited due to reliance on manual cell processing techniques, elevated contamination risks, lack of workflow automation, dependency on conventional bioreactors, and slow uptake of regenerative therapies.

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Looking ahead, this market is poised for continued robust growth, expected to reach $3.34 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.7%. This surge will be driven by the advancement of integrated closed-system platforms, innovations in robotics and microfluidics, expansion of cell and gene therapy pipelines, heightened regulatory compliance, and the growing presence of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) specializing in cell therapies. Key trends shaping the future include wider adoption of single-use and closed systems, increasing automation in cell therapy workflows, efforts to minimize contamination and improve safety, development of multi-step cell processing platforms, and broadening applications in regenerative medicine and oncology.

Understanding Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems

These systems consist of integrated platforms designed to perform multiple stages of cell therapy production within a sealed and controlled environment. By reducing manual handling, they significantly lower contamination risks and ensure consistent quality of the final cell products. Automation of processes such as cell isolation, expansion, and formulation enhances operational efficiency, reproducibility, and adherence to stringent regulatory standards.

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Factors Fueling Growth in Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems

One of the main drivers behind this market’s expansion is the rising demand for personalized medicine. Personalized medicine focuses on tailoring treatments to an individual’s unique genetic, molecular, or cellular profile, aiming to maximize therapeutic effectiveness while minimizing side effects. Strengthened regulatory frameworks and incentives encourage the development and approval of targeted, curative therapies rather than broad-use drugs, fostering growth in this area.

Automated and closed-cell therapy processing systems facilitate personalized medicine by enabling the production of patient-specific cell therapies with consistent quality that comply with strict regulatory criteria. For instance, in May 2025, the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a US-based non-profit organization, reported that the FDA approved 18 new personalized medicines in 2024, including six gene- or cell-based therapies, which accounted for about 38 percent of all new molecular entities. This trend underscores the increasing demand for personalized approaches that support the market growth of automated and closed-cell therapy processing systems.

Regional Market Distribution and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market report encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

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