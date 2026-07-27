Detour for Highway 30 culvert project east of Westbrook begins Aug. 10 (July 27, 2026)

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MANKATO, Minn. – The detour for the Highway 30 box culvert project at Highwater Creek, located between Westbrook and Storden, is expected to begin Aug. 10, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists will be detoured to Cottonwood County Roads 5, 13 and 7 until the project is completed in mid-October.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges drivers to stay alert and use caution in work zones where workers are present.

The project will install a box culvert near Highwater Creek under Highway 30 to improve drainage and enhance safety.

Town and Country Excavating LLC was awarded the project with a bid of $786,692.20.

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