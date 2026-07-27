Watch for workers on Highway 22 south of New Auburn starting Aug. 7 (July 27, 2026)

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MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists are advised to use caution on Highway 22 near High Island Creek south of New Auburn beginning Aug. 7, as crews install rip rap (rock) to stabilize slopes and prevent erosion, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The work includes the placement of rip rap along High Island Creek located between New Auburn and Gaylord.

Drivers should expect lane closures near the creek and watch for trucks hauling material in the area. Portable traffic signals will control traffic in both directions, allowing one-way traffic during daytime and nighttime hours for about two weeks. After that, motorists will encounter daytime lane closures with flaggers for about a week.

MnDOT urges drivers to slow down, watch for workers, and use caution through the work zone.

The project is expected to be complete in late August, weather permitting. Mathiowetz Construction Co. was awarded the project with a bid of $432,733.37.



Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones, including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones and mobile devices, adjusting the radio or eating while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones and mobile devices, adjusting the radio or eating while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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