MANKATO, Minn. – A detour for the Highway 59 box culvert replacement project near Jack Creek, located between Fulda and Worthington, is expected to begin Aug. 5, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Motorists will be detoured to Nobles County Roads 14, 1, and 16 until the project is completed in early October.
All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and may change. MnDOT urges drivers to stay alert and use caution in work zones where workers are present.
The project will replace the existing arch pipe with a box culvert bridge near Jack Creek under Highway 59 to improve drainage and enhance safety.
R & G Construction Co. was awarded the project with a bid of $865,548.54.
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Detour for Highway 59 box culvert bridge replacement project north of Worthington begins Aug. 5 (July 27, 2026)
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