Open Systems Recognized as a Leader in Independent Analyst Evaluation of Secure Access Service Edge Services

Open Systems Logo Open Systems Autonomous SASE Dennis Monner, CEO Open Systems

Open Systems has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Secure Access Service Edge Services, Q3 2026, highlighting its AI-powered approach.

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but technology alone doesn't create better outcomes. The differentiator is the operating model behind it.” — Dennis Monner, CEO Open Systems

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Systems today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Secure Access Service Edge Services, Q3 2026. To Open Systems, the recognition reflects the company's long-standing focus on combining AI-powered automation, operational expertise and expert human oversight to deliver measurable security outcomes.The findings of The Forrester Wave™: Secure Access Service Edge Services, Q3 2026 point to a market increasingly focused on operational outcomes rather than technology alone. Forrester’s evaluation notes that "Open Systems' vision redefines SASE services, shifting the focus away from tech vendor selection to outcomes for industrial, AI, and edge use cases that go beyond traditional user to cloud connectivity." The report ‘s profile on Open Systems concludes that "Open Systems is an excellent fit for organizations that value operational and industry-specific outcomes over alignment with specific vendors."Forrester’s evaluation also states that "Open Systems sets the market standard in delivering agile, highly automated, and expert-level support that focuses on operational outcomes." According to the report, "Strengths include its delivery architecture, regional sales and operational presence, technology extensibility, autonomous ops, digital twin capabilities, networking and security layer integration, and support for highly distributed apps and devices." The report also notes that "Its stellar roadmap addresses Zero Trust benchmarking, sovereignty, agentic AIOps, and AI security."Customer feedback included in the evaluation further reinforces the recognition as a Leader in the Forrester assessment. According to the report, "Customers report high satisfaction, particularly with Open Systems' self-developed tech stack, agility, and flexibility." They also note that "its expert support is directly accessible and responsive."Building on these capabilities, Open Systems recently introduced Autonomous SASE , evolving its flagship SASE offering to reflect the next generation of enterprise security operations. By combining AI-powered automation, expert human oversight and more than 35 years of operational expertise within a single operating model, Autonomous SASE helps organizations simplify increasingly complex security operations while maintaining governance, transparency and customer control."AI is transforming cybersecurity, but technology alone doesn't create better outcomes," said Dennis Monner, CEO of Open Systems. "The differentiator is the operating model behind it. For more than 35 years, we've been securing and operating some of the world's most demanding enterprise environments. That experience has created a foundation of operational expertise and intelligence that continuously improves how we automate, detect, respond and support our customers. Autonomous SASE builds on that foundation by combining AI-powered automation with expert human oversight to help organizations operate security with greater speed, resilience and control."Open Systems believes the future of cybersecurity will be defined not by the number of platforms organizations deploy, but by how intelligently they operate them. Autonomous SASE represents the next step in that evolution, combining AI-powered automation, expert human oversight and sovereign-by-design architecture to continuously improve operational outcomes.About The Forrester Wave™:The Forrester Wave™ is an independent evaluation of technology providers conducted by Forrester, a leading global research and continuous guidance firm. The Q3 2026 report evaluates providers of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Services against a comprehensive set of strategy and current offering criteria, along with customer feedback.Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .About Open Systems:Open Systems is an AI-first SASE platform company helping enterprises securely connect users, applications and infrastructure across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Its proprietary platform combines SSE capabilities, SD-WAN, end-to-end connectivity, unified policy management and advanced analytics in a single architecture.By combining AI-enabled operations with decades of networking, security and engineering expertise, Open Systems helps organizations reduce complexity, increase visibility and strengthen security outcomes at global scale. Founded in Switzerland in 1990 and part of Swiss Post since 2024, Open Systems combines Swiss trust with global reach as a European alternative to US- and Israel-based cybersecurity providers.

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