QX Accounting Services and K1x Announce Integration That Eliminates Manual K-1 Processing from 1040 Tax Workflows

Tax Automation for CPA Firms

ROBO1040 × K1x delivers end-to-end automation from K-1 ingestion to tax-ready data, removing the biggest bottleneck in 1040 tax preparation.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- [27-July, 2026] — ROBO1040, the tax workflow automation platform developed by QX Accounting Services, today announced a strategic integration with K1x, the only tax-first AI-powered platform for comprehensive K-1 extraction, validation, and delivery at scale. The partnership brings together two purpose-built technologies to help CPA firms simplify complex tax workflows and reduce manual effort, ultimately unlocking talented tax teams to pursue higher value services. .The integration enables firms using ROBO1040 to access patented K-1 processing capabilities from K1x directly within their existing workflow.. By connecting K-1 data management directly into the tax preparation process, firms spend less time on manual tasks and more time delivering value to clients.As tax complexity continues to increase, accounting firms are looking for ways to eliminate bottlenecks, improve scalability, and create more connected workflows across their technology stack. The partnership between ROBO1040 and K1x represents a shared commitment to helping firms modernize tax operations through practical automation."This integration is another step toward our vision of creating a connected tax workflow ecosystem for CPA firms," said Sagar Ahuja, CEO, QX Accounting Services. "Technology should remove friction, not create more of it. By partnering with K1x, we're helping firms simplify one of the most complex parts of individual tax preparation while delivering accuracy and control they can count on."Ken Powell, K1x COO said, "The manual handling of K-1s during 1040 season is one of the most solvable problems in CPA firm operations, and one of the most expensive when left unsolved. K1x brings purpose-built extraction accuracy and structured data delivery to every K-1 that flows through ROBO1040, so firms can process more returns with the same team and redirect skilled staff toward the advisory work that drives real firm growth. This is what a connected tax ecosystem produces in practice. It delivers a lot of value."The ROBO1040 × K1x integration is available now to CPA firms across the United States. Firms can request access and schedule a demo at:How It WorksWith the ROBO1040 × K1x integration:1. K-1 PDFs are uploaded into ROBO1040 — the proprietary 1040 automation engine built by QXAS.2. K1x's AI processes the K-1s via seamless API — digitizing, extracting, and validating every data point against IRS standards.3. Structured, tax-ready data is returned to ROBO1040 for downstream posting into the firm's tax software of choice.The integration supports GoSystem Tax RS, ProSeries, Lacerte, ProConnect, Drake, and UltraTax — covering the vast majority of platforms used by US CPA firms.How it helps businesses:• Reduces manual K-1 data entry• 50% reduction in K-1 review time• Structured data flows into ROBO1040 workflows• 40% faster 1040 preparation• 20% productivity increaseSources:About QX Accounting Services (QXAS)QX Accounting Services is a market leading provider of accounting, tax, audit, technology, and automation solutions to CPA firms across the United States. With more than 20 years of industry experience, 3,500+ professionals, and over 500 CPA firms served, QX helps firms improve capacity, efficiency, and profitability through a combination of talent, technology, and process expertise. QXAS's proprietary technology suite, including ROBO1040 for automated 1040 processing, enables firms to reduce turnaround times, improve accuracy, and reclaim capacity during peak season and beyond.Learn more: qxaccounting.com.About K1xK1x is the purpose-built platform for the full K-1 lifecycle — trusted by 20 of the top 25 accounting firms and over 40,000 organizations worldwide. Using patented, tax-first AI developed by CPAs, K1x digitizes, validates, and distributes private market tax data across accounting firms, family offices, funds, and tax-exempt organizations. Open, vendor-neutral, and outcomes-driven, K1x delivers 311% ROI in four months.Learn more: k1x.io

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