Rep. Jordan, Teshka: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 27, 2026) – Marshall County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Reps. Jack Jordan (R-Bremen) and Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"These students have put in a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication as they prepare for careers teaching young Hoosiers," Jordan said. "I have no doubt classrooms across our state will continue to be great learning environments thanks to their efforts."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Brynn Berndt, Culver Community Middle/High School;

Mia Hartley, Plymouth High School;

Marisa Langfeldt, Plymouth High School; and

Mary-Jane Ward, Plymouth High School.

Teshka said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"Having an outstanding teacher who goes above and beyond in the classroom can positively change a student's life," said Teshka, who serves on the House Education Committee. "These scholarship recipients show that our schools will be in great hands in the future."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Jack Jordan (R-Bremen) represents House District 17,

which includes all of Fulton County, and portions of Marshall and Pulaski counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty) represents House District 7,

which includes portions of LaPorte, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.