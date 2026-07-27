St. Joseph County legislators: Additional state road funding awarded to local communities

STATEHOUSE (July 27, 2026) – More than $2.2 million in state funding is headed to St. Joseph County for local road and bridge projects, according to local lawmakers.

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, established through a 2016 law championed by House Republicans, offers funding to communities for road repairs, bridge maintenance, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Through this funding round, a total of 147 cities, towns and counties statewide received $84 million in state matching grants.

"Our communities are connected by several major roadways, which play a crucial role in supporting residents and the local economy," said State Rep. Dale DeVon (R-Granger). "These road and bridge updates are imperative to maintaining positive growth and keeping Hoosiers and visitors safe."

Area grant recipients include:

Lakeville, $71,846;

Mishawaka, $899,550;

Osceola, $233,804; and

St. Joseph County, $1 million.

"The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program supports local communities big and small," said State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty). "This state-local partnership helps ensure quality infrastructure updates so residents, businesses and visitors can travel safely and efficiently."

This round of funding brings the total of Community Crossings grants for fiscal year 2026 to just over $165 million for 340 communities. The next call for projects through the program will open in September.

"Whether it's work, school or leisure travel, it's important that our roads and bridges stay up to date," said State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola). "Quality of life and thriving communities depend on reliable infrastructure."

To be eligible for funding, smaller municipalities must contribute 20 percent in local funds, while larger communities are required to provide a 50 percent match. State guidelines also ensure that half of the available matching funds each year are directed to communities in counties with populations of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, the Community Crossings program has invested over $2 billion in enhancing local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to view a full list of grant recipients and learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Dale DeVon (R-Granger) represents House District 5,

which includes a portion of St. Joseph County.

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State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty) represents House District 7,

which includes portions of LaPorte, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.

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State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) represents House District 21,

which includes portions of Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.

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