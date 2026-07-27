Elkhart County legislators: Additional state road funding awarded to local communities

STATEHOUSE (July 27, 2026) – More than $2.1 million in state funding is headed to Elkhart County for local road and bridge projects, according to local lawmakers.

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, established through a 2016 law championed by House Republicans, offers funding to communities for road repairs, bridge maintenance, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Through this funding round, a total of 147 cities, towns and counties statewide received $84 million in state matching grants.

"Keeping Indiana's roads and bridges in good shape isn't just about convenience – it's about safety and making sure that Hoosiers can get where they need to go without worrying about our infrastructure," said State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City). "This grant program helps communities stay ahead of those needs."

Area grant recipients include Elkhart County ($1 million), Goshen ($939,282) and Middlebury ($238,584).

"As the Crossroads of America, it's important that we continue updating our infrastructure to keep motorists safe," said State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury). "Hoosiers and businesses all benefit from maintaining roads and bridges in our local communities."

This round of funding brings the total of Community Crossings grants for fiscal year 2026 to just over $165 million for 340 communities. The next call for projects through the program will open in September.

"Having state and local officials work together on funding these essential projects has led to Indiana ranking among the best states for infrastructure," said State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart). "These updates not only make travel safer but also contribute to better living standards and stronger economic gains."

"Whether it's work, school or leisure travel, it's important that our roads and bridges stay up to date," said State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola). "Quality of life and thriving communities depend on reliable infrastructure."

To be eligible for funding, smaller municipalities must contribute 20 percent in local funds, while larger communities are required to provide a 50 percent match. State guidelines also ensure that half of the available matching funds each year are directed to communities in counties with populations of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, the Community Crossings program has invested over $2 billion in enhancing local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to view a full list of grant recipients and learn more about the program.

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State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) represents House District 18,

which includes portions of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties.

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State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) represents House District 49,

which includes a portion of Elkhart County.

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State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) represents House District 48,

which includes a portion of Elkhart County.

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State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) represents House District 21,

which includes portions of Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.

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