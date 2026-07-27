Boone County legislators: Additional state road funding awarded to Zionsville

STATEHOUSE (July 27, 2026) – More than $499,500 in state funding is headed to Zionsville for local road and bridge projects, according to local lawmakers.

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, established through a 2016 law championed by House Republicans, offers funding to communities for road repairs, bridge maintenance, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Through this funding round, a total of 147 cities, towns and counties statewide received $84 million in state matching grants.

"Every investment we make in local infrastructure is an investment in Indiana's future," said State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville). "By improving roads and bridges through the Community Crossings program, we're supporting economic growth, making travel safer and helping connect residents, businesses and communities across our region."

"This program has benefited communities of all sizes throughout the state and helped ensure our infrastructure is reliable," said State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton). "It's great to see local governments continue to work with the state on maintaining and improving their roads."

This round of funding brings the total of Community Crossings grants for fiscal year 2026 to just over $165 million for 340 communities. The next call for projects through the program will open in September.

"Community Crossings grants ensure our local infrastructure can be updated, maintained and safe for residents and travelers alike," said State Rep. Hunter Smith (R-Zionsville). "I'm glad to see communities like ours take advantage of this opportunity for funding."

To be eligible for funding, smaller municipalities must contribute 20 percent in local funds, while larger communities are required to provide a 50 percent match. State guidelines also ensure that half of the available matching funds each year are directed to communities in counties with populations of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, the Community Crossings program has invested over $2 billion in enhancing local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to view a full list of grant recipients and learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) represents House District 25,

which includes portions of Boone and Hendricks counties.

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State Rep. Hunter Smith (R-Zionsville) represents House District 24,

which includes portions of Boone and Hamilton counties.

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State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) represents House District 28,

which includes portions of Boone, Hendricks and Montgomery counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.