Hamilton County legislators: Additional state road funding awarded to local communities

STATEHOUSE (July 27, 2026) – More than $3.8 million in state funding is headed to Hamilton County for local road and bridge projects, according to local lawmakers.

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, established through a 2016 law championed by House Republicans, offers funding to communities for road repairs, bridge maintenance, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Through this funding round, a total of 147 cities, towns and counties statewide received $84 million in state matching grants.

"Ensuring high-quality infrastructure is one of our most important responsibilities as a state," said House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers). "This latest investment will support strategic infrastructure improvements in Hamilton County and across Indiana as we continue to grow our economy, strengthen our communities and build for the future."

Area grant recipients include:

• Carmel, $1 million;

• Fishers, $977,427;

• Hamilton County, $1 million; and

• Westfield, $911,189.

"Strong roads and bridges are essential to keeping our communities connected and for supporting local businesses," said State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers). "Community Crossings grants give local governments the resources they need to make important improvements."

This round of funding brings the total of Community Crossings grants for fiscal year 2026 to just over $165 million for 340 communities. The next call for projects through the program will open in September.

"As Hamilton County continues to grow, so do our infrastructure needs," said State Rep. Danny Lopez (R-Carmel). "The Community Crossings program helps communities like ours modernize critical roadways to ensure Hoosiers can travel safely and efficiently."

To be eligible for funding, smaller municipalities must contribute 20 percent in local funds, while larger communities are required to provide a 50 percent match. State guidelines also ensure that half of the available matching funds each year are directed to communities in counties with populations of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, the Community Crossings program has invested over $2 billion in enhancing local roads and bridges.

"Reliable infrastructure is the foundation of a strong community and a growing economy," said State Rep. Alaina Shonkwiler (R-Noblesville). "Through the Community Crossings matching grants, Indiana continues to partner with local governments to improve roads and bridges and make strategic investments that will benefit residents for years to come."

"Community Crossings grants ensure our local infrastructure can be updated, maintained and safe for residents and travelers alike," said State Rep. Hunter Smith (R-Zionsville). "I'm glad to see communities like ours take advantage of this opportunity for funding."

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to view a full list of grant recipients and learn more about the program.

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House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) represents

House District 37, which includes a portion of Hamilton County.

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State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) represents House District 88,

which includes portions of Hamilton, Hancock, Madison and Marion counties.

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State Rep. Danny Lopez (R-Carmel) represents House District 39,

which includes a portion of Hamilton County.

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State Rep. Alaina Shonkwiler (R-Noblesville) represents House District 29,

which includes a portion of Hamilton County.

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State Rep. Hunter Smith (R-Zionsville) represents House District 24,

which includes portions of Boone and Hamilton counties.

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