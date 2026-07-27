Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 481,088 in the last 365 days.

Aggravated Arson Suspect Charged For Intentional Fire Set Thursday In Meharry Blvd Home

Homicide Unit detectives charged Gary Murray Jr., 67, today with aggravated arson following Thursday morning’s house fire on Meharry Boulevard that critically injured his 65-year-old roommate. Witnesses at the scene reported Murray intentionally set the fire in an attempt to kill a woman who was staying with him.

Neither Murray nor the woman were on scene when firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze just after 8 a.m. Firefighters did locate Murray’s two male roommates inside, one with non-critical smoke inhalation and the other with life-threatening injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Burn Unit.

Murray, who was located by TITANS Unit detectives Thursday afternoon, was taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding warrant. He admitted during an interview with Homicide Unit detectives that he intentionally set fire to his bed while his female acquaintance was laying in it in order to force her to leave.

Additional charges against Murray are anticipated in the coming days.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Aggravated Arson Suspect Charged For Intentional Fire Set Thursday In Meharry Blvd Home

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.