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Detectives Arrest Man In Possession Of Thousands Of Child Sex Abuse Files

An 11-month long investigation by Special Victims Division detectives led to today’s arrest of Jonathan Hite, 30, at his Old Hickory Boulevard home for sexual exploitation of a minor.

In February, detectives seized more than 100 electronic devices from Hite’s home for forensic analysis. Hite was found to be in possession of thousands of files containing child sexual abuse material.

He is now jailed in lieu of $40,000 bond.

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Detectives Arrest Man In Possession Of Thousands Of Child Sex Abuse Files

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