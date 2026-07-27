Detectives Working Active Leads In Saturday's Fatal Shooting On Lebanon Pike
Update: Austin Arrieta, 20, surrendered at police headquarters this evening and is being charged with criminal homicide for Saturday’s fatal shooting of Luis Hernandez. The investigation shows that Arrieta shot Hernandez after the two engaged in a physical fight. Arrieta’s photo is being withheld at present pending an investigative lineup scheduled for Monday.
Homicide Unit detectives are working active leads into Saturday’s 4:20 a.m. fatal shooting in the City Side Flats apartment complex on Lebanon Pike. The investigation indicates there was a group of individuals who met up at the complex when a physical altercation led to the gunfire that struck Luis Hernandez, 23.
Hernandez was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
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