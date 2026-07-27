Rebecca Collins Promoted to Vice President of Property Management and Communication for Cityscape Residential and PRAXM

PRAXM Promotes Rebecca Collins to Vice President of Property Management and Communication

Cityscape Residential and PRAXM are proud to announce the promotion of Rebecca Collins to Vice President of Property Management and Communication.

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cityscape Residential and PRAXM are proud to announce the promotion of Rebecca Collins to Vice President of Property Management and Communication, recognizing her continued leadership and growing impact across both organizations.Since joining the organization in 2021, Collins has become an integral part of the continued growth and success of Cityscape Residential and PRAXM. Most recently serving as Director of Property Management and Communication, she has helped strengthen property operations, improve communication across departments and support the teams responsible for delivering exceptional experiences for residents, clients and business partners throughout the companies’ expanding portfolio.Collins has consistently demonstrated a strategic and people-focused approach to leadership. Her ability to identify opportunities for improvement, develop high-performing teams and encourage collaboration across departments has contributed significantly to the operational success of both organizations.In her new role as Vice President of Property Management and Communication, Collins will continue leading initiatives that strengthen property operations, enhance organizational communication and support the continued growth of both Cityscape Residential and PRAXM.Her expanded leadership role will support Cityscape Residential as it continues developing thoughtfully designed apartment communities and will help PRAXM continue delivering comprehensive property management services across its growing portfolio.“Rebecca’s promotion reflects the dedication, expertise and leadership she has consistently demonstrated throughout her career with Cityscape Residential and PRAXM,” the companies’ leadership team said. “She has been a driving force behind many of our operational successes, and her commitment to excellence, innovation and supporting our people continues to strengthen both organizations. We are excited to see the impact she will make in this new executive leadership role.”Throughout her tenure, Collins has helped balance operational efficiency with thoughtful communication and a strong commitment to supporting onsite and corporate teams. Her leadership has helped improve processes, strengthen accountability and keep both organizations focused on delivering outstanding resident experiences and long-term value for clients and partners.“Rebecca understands that strong property performance begins with strong teams, clear communication and a shared commitment to service,” the leadership team added. “Her ability to connect strategy with day-to-day operations makes her an invaluable leader for both Cityscape Residential and PRAXM.”Collins’ promotion reflects the collaborative culture that continues to drive both companies forward. As Cityscape Residential and PRAXM continue to grow together, her leadership will help ensure both organizations remain focused on operational excellence, exceptional communities and meaningful experiences for residents, employees, clients and partners.“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue growing alongside the talented teams at Cityscape Residential and PRAXM,” Collins said. “I look forward to strengthening the systems, communication and strategies that support our people, improve property performance and create exceptional experiences across the communities we serve.”Cityscape Residential and PRAXM congratulate Collins on this well-earned promotion and look forward to her continued leadership and positive impact across both organizations.About Cityscape ResidentialCityscape Residential is a real estate development and construction company focused on creating thoughtfully designed multifamily communities. The company works alongside its partners to develop residential communities that emphasize quality, innovation, strong resident experiences and long-term value. For more information, visit https://Cityscaperesidential.com About PRAXMPRAXM is a property management company specializing in multifamily and mixed-use communities. The company provides property management, lease-up support, marketing, resident engagement, operational strategy and related services for Cityscape Residential communities and third-party clients.PRAXM is committed to supporting high-performing teams, delivering exceptional resident experiences and helping property owners achieve sustainable portfolio performance. For more information, visit https://praxm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.