Global Drone Manufacturer Selects Fayetteville for First Flagship Manufacturing Facility in the U.S.

Raleigh, N.C.

Governor Josh Stein announced Skyeton, Inc., a manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), will create 162 new jobs in Cumberland County. The company will invest more than $3.1 million in Fayetteville to establish its first flagship manufacturing operation in the United States.

“We’re proud to welcome Skyeton to a state with such a proud military tradition and advanced manufacturing base,” said Governor Josh Stein. “By combining our manufacturing workforce, the skillsets of our transitioning military personnel, a central East Coast location, and a strategic transportation infrastructure, North Carolina continues to rise to the top ranks as the best place to do business, especially in the aerospace and defense sectors.”

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Skyeton, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Skyeton Holdings, a global manufacturer of UAS for the defense and commercial sectors. Skyeton has more than 350,000 combat-proven flight hours of its long-endurance Raybird platform for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. The company’s expansion will use cutting-edge technologies to design, engineer, manufacture, test, distribute, and support its composite UAS from a 28,500-square-foot production facility.

“Expanding our manufacturing footprint in North Carolina is about more than opening a new facility. It’s about strengthening America’s defense industrial base, creating high-quality American jobs, and delivering combat-proven capabilities closer to the warfighters we exist to serve,” said Rigoberto (Quito) Sáez, CEO of Skyeton, Inc. “North Carolina is the perfect place to call home, and we’re incredibly grateful for the warm reception and tremendous support we’ve received from the State of North Carolina, the Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation, our congressional delegation, and our mission partners from the Department of War. Together, we’re building the next generation of American unmanned systems and helping ensure our nation’s and partner nations’ warfighters, defenders, and first responders have the capabilities they need when it matters most.”

“North Carolina is a hub for defense innovation and advanced manufacturing,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “With investments in research, industry partnerships, and our world-class colleges and universities, we are creating an environment where innovative companies like Skyeton can support our national security, grow their business, and succeed.”

Although wages will vary by position, the annual average salary for the new positions will be $70,759, which exceeds Cumberland County’s average of $49,382. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.4 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $500,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help the company expand into North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This win for Cumberland County and the entire state validates our reputation for attracting innovative companies,” said N.C. Senator Val Applewhite. “The strength of our defense and manufacturing workforce will continue to drive economic growth and position our community to compete for more opportunities like this.”

“Skyeton making its new home near the world’s largest military installation is outstanding news,” said N.C. Representative Frances Jackson. “Fayetteville and the surrounding region offer unparalleled access to the resources, talent, and supply chain networks that fast-growing companies need to thrive."

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the Rural Infrastructure Authority, North Carolina Community College System, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Cumberland County, the Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corporation, and the City of Fayetteville.