ProImprint Launches Summer Initiative to Support Corporate Events and Brand Marketing Campaigns

ProImprint Promotional Products Summer Promotional Products ProImprint ProImprint announces its Summer Promotional Products Campaign with a sitewide offer featuring savings on custom promotional merchandise.

ProImprint introduces a summer collection of custom promotional products designed to support business events, outdoor campaigns, and brand visibility.

Summer events provide businesses with valuable opportunities to connect with customers through branded products that support engagement, visibility, and memorable experiences.” — ProImprint Spokesperson

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProImprint has announced the launch of its 2026 Summer Marketing Initiative, designed to help businesses, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations support their branding efforts during the peak outdoor event season.

Summer remains an important period for organizations hosting corporate gatherings, outdoor festivals, trade shows, community programs, and other in-person events. As businesses look for meaningful ways to engage with customers, employees, and communities, functional branded merchandise continues to serve as a practical tool for extending brand visibility beyond the event.

The Summer promotional products campaign features a selection of promotional products commonly used for warm-weather events, including custom drinkware, beach balls, sunglasses, tote bags, cooling towels, hand fans, lip balm, water bottles, can coolers, and other outdoor accessories. Products can be customized with company logos, messages, and event branding to help organizations create a consistent brand experience for customers, employees, and attendees.

"Summer events provide businesses with valuable opportunities to engage with their audiences through meaningful in-person experiences," said a spokesperson for ProImprint. "Our focus is helping organizations find promotional products that align with their event goals, branding needs, and budget considerations."

The campaign highlights the growing importance of functional promotional products that provide everyday value. Items designed for outdoor activities, travel, and seasonal events can continue to be used after an event, allowing brands to maintain visibility among customers and communities.

As part of the seasonal initiative, ProImprint is offering a sitewide summer promotion, allowing customers to save up to $150 with a 12% discount using coupon code SUMMER12. Customers can explore product categories, review available customization options, and request complimentary artwork proofs before placing orders.

With a broad catalog that includes promotional giveaways, drinkware, apparel, bags, office products, technology accessories, event merchandise, and corporate gifts, ProImprint supports businesses, organizations, and institutions with branded products for marketing campaigns, employee programs, customer appreciation initiatives, conferences, trade shows, and community events.

The limited-time summer offer is designed to support organizations planning seasonal campaigns, events, and branded merchandise needs.

Organizations planning summer events or seasonal marketing initiatives can explore ProImprint's promotional products collection and learn more about customization options through the company's website.

About ProImprint

ProImprint is a U.S.-based supplier of custom promotional products serving businesses, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies. The company offers more than fifty thousand customizable products across a wide range of categories, helping organizations increase brand visibility through practical promotional merchandise backed by professional customer service and complimentary artwork proofs.

ProImprint Custom Drinkware Products

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