Save the Date: U.S. Army and World War II Veteran in Amarillo Asks for 100 Cards for His 100th Birthday Celebration

AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., encourages the Amarillo community and the State of Texas to send at least 100 cards to Mr. Wiley Tow, a resident of the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home (TSVH), for his 100th birthday on Friday, August 14, 2026. Additionally, Mr. Tow's birthday celebration is open to the public and will be held at the Ussery-Roan TSVH on Friday at 2:00 p.m.

On November 4, 1944, Mr. Tow was inducted into the United States Army and faithfully served his country during World War II. He participated in the Central European Campaign and was awarded the Campaign Ribbon with one Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Medal, two Overseas Service Bars, the Army of Occupation Ribbon (Germany), and the Victory Ribbon. As a Technical Sergeant, Mr. Tow led a team of mechanics, and his remarkable mechanical ability and leadership skills were instrumental in keeping military vehicles operational during the war.

Following his military service, Mr. Tow married the love of his life, Florence Bonds. Together, they built a loving family, raising three sons and a daughter. His devotion to his family was matched only by his dedication to his work.

He is requesting these cards for his centennial celebration through the VLB's 100 for 100 program.

This program is an outreach effort coordinated by the VLB and the Texas General Land Office (GLO) to garner community support for TSVH residents as they celebrate this incredible milestone.

Texans can show their support and help celebrate this momentous occasion by sending birthday cards to Mr. Tow and attending his 100th birthday celebration at the Ussery-Roan TSVH:

WHO: The Texas Veterans Land Board and the Ussery-Roan TSVH

WHAT: Mr. Wiley Tow's 100th Birthday Celebration

WHEN: Friday, August 14, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Ussery-Roan Dining Room

Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home

1020 Tascosa Road

Amarillo, Texas 79124

To attend Mr. Tow's birthday celebration, click the button below and fill out the RSVP form provided:

Fill Out RSVP Form

Birthday cards should be addressed to:

Mr. Wiley Tow

Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home

1020 Tascosa Road

Amarillo, Texas 79124

As Mr. Tow celebrates 100 remarkable years, his legacy is one of faithful service to his country, unwavering love for his family, excellence in his work, steadfast faith in God, and a life that has inspired countless others. His century of life stands as a testament to perseverance, integrity, and a heart committed to serving both God and people.

RELATED: Voices of Veterans: Machinist Mate Robert Morton Shares His Story of Service in the U.S. Navy During World War II

RELATED: Commissioner Buckingham Calls on Texans to Honor Veterans Through Giving and Service

If you're a member of the media and would like to receive our press releases and media advisories, click the button below to be added to our mailing list. Please include your name, outlet, and e-mail address in your request.

Media List Request

# # #

Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas's first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.