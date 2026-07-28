Hudson Auto Bids Launches Online Marketplace for Bank-Repossessed Vehicles

Newly launched auction platform sources repossessed and off-lease vehicles straight from banks and lenders — market-set prices, no dealer markup in between.

A bank doesn't want that vehicle. It wants it gone. So why should a buyer pay a dealer to sit in the middle? We cut them out.” — Keith W. Heckman, CEO of Hudson Auto Bids

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hudson Auto Bids LLC, a newly incorporated Missouri-based auction company, has launched an online marketplace for bank-repossessed and off-lease vehicles . The platform is now live.The company said it sources its inventory directly from banks, lenders and fleet operators, making recovered vehicles available to buyers at prices determined by market demand rather than traditional dealer pricing. According to Hudson Auto Bids, the model is intended to connect buyers with recovered assets earlier in the resale cycle, before those vehicles pass through conventional dealer channels."Buyers should not have to pay a dealer markup on a vehicle a lender simply needs to move," said Hudson Auto Bids Chief Executive Officer Keith W. Heckman. "Our aim is to make that inventory directly accessible and to give buyers clear information about what they are purchasing."Repossessed and off-lease vehicles typically re-enter the market when financial institutions recover assets from borrowers or when leased vehicles are returned at the end of their terms. These vehicles are often sold through wholesale auctions or resold by dealers. Hudson Auto Bids said its platform is designed to give individual buyers access to the same categories of inventory through a direct online channel.The company said each listing is backed by verified ownership documentation and a detailed condition report. According to Hudson Auto Bids, those reports disclose mileage, specifications, service history and any known flaws, and are intended to give prospective buyers a clear understanding of a vehicle's condition before they commit to a purchase.Within the online platform, buyers can place a live bid during an active auction or purchase a vehicle at a fixed price. The company said transactions are settled by bank wire within 24 hours of the auction closing. Following payment, buyers can arrange delivery through a fully insured, door-to-door service. Hudson Auto Bids said the first 1,000 miles of that delivery are included at no additional cost.New lots are released each week as financial institutions liquidate recovered assets, according to the company. Hudson Auto Bids said inventory volume will vary based on the pace at which lenders and fleet operators release recovered vehicles, and that listings are updated on the platform as new assets become available.The company said each transaction is covered by a six-month warranty and a set of buyer protections. According to Hudson Auto Bids, those measures are intended to address the uncertainty that buyers can encounter when purchasing repossessed or recovered assets, a segment of the market where condition and ownership history are not always clearly documented.Heckman said the company's focus on documentation and disclosure reflects an effort to make the process more transparent for buyers who may be unfamiliar with repossessed-vehicle sales. "Repossessed does not have to mean uncertain," he said. "The goal is to give people the same level of information and protection they would expect from any other major purchase."Hudson Auto Bids said the platform is aimed at a range of buyers, including individuals purchasing for personal use as well as small businesses and independent resellers seeking recovered inventory. The company said it plans to expand the categories of vehicles offered as the marketplace grows.The platform is accessible online, and the company said interested buyers can view current listings, register to bid and review available documentation directly through its website.About Hudson Auto BidsHudson Auto Bids LLC is a Missouri-based online auction company that connects buyers with bank-repossessed and off-lease vehicles sourced directly from banks, lenders and fleet operators. The company provides verified ownership documentation, detailed condition reports, and buyer protections on listed vehicles. Hudson Auto Bids is headquartered at 816 W Prairie Ln #1, Columbia, MO 65202.Media ContactKeith W. HeckmanHudson Auto Bids LLC

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