Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,099 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 481,076 in the last 365 days.

Kuderer invites consumers to Spokane insurance town hall on Aug. 5

OLYMPIA, Wash. — With wildfire season in full swing, Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer is hosting an insurance town hall in Spokane on Aug. 5 to answer questions about homeowner insurance and the OIC’s wildfire mitigation work.

State Sen. Marcus Riccelli (D – Spokane) and Spokane City Council member Kate Telis will join Kuderer to talk about community resilience and their work to address wildfire risk.

“I’m excited to meet with folks in Spokane and learn more about their insurance concerns,” Kuderer said. “This is a great chance to hear directly from your elected officials about what we’re doing to address wildfire risk, insurance costs and anything else insurance related.”

The event is free and open to the public. It runs from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture. Staff from the OIC’s Consumer Protection team will be on hand to answer consumers’ questions about insurance policies and claims. 

The town hall is part of Kuderer’s Community Connect initiative to meet people where they live, help them learn about insurance, and hear their insurance questions and concerns.

Kuderer will request legislation again in 2027 to create a voluntary grant program to help at-risk homeowners make their homes more resistant to wildfire threats, and to increase transparency around wildfire risk scores that insurance companies use to determine eligibility and pricing for home insurance.

RSVPs are encouraged but not required to attend the event.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kuderer invites consumers to Spokane insurance town hall on Aug. 5

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.