Kuderer invites consumers to Spokane insurance town hall on Aug. 5

OLYMPIA, Wash. — With wildfire season in full swing, Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer is hosting an insurance town hall in Spokane on Aug. 5 to answer questions about homeowner insurance and the OIC’s wildfire mitigation work.

State Sen. Marcus Riccelli (D – Spokane) and Spokane City Council member Kate Telis will join Kuderer to talk about community resilience and their work to address wildfire risk.

“I’m excited to meet with folks in Spokane and learn more about their insurance concerns,” Kuderer said. “This is a great chance to hear directly from your elected officials about what we’re doing to address wildfire risk, insurance costs and anything else insurance related.”

The event is free and open to the public. It runs from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture. Staff from the OIC’s Consumer Protection team will be on hand to answer consumers’ questions about insurance policies and claims.

The town hall is part of Kuderer’s Community Connect initiative to meet people where they live, help them learn about insurance, and hear their insurance questions and concerns.

Kuderer will request legislation again in 2027 to create a voluntary grant program to help at-risk homeowners make their homes more resistant to wildfire threats, and to increase transparency around wildfire risk scores that insurance companies use to determine eligibility and pricing for home insurance.

RSVPs are encouraged but not required to attend the event.