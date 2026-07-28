Trellidor celebrates 50 years of safety by creating 50 safer spaces for SA and UK communities

Damian Judge Trellidor Secures

Trellidor's "50 Safe Spaces" initiative secures 50 community organisations across South Africa and the UK, supporting vulnerable people through safer spaces.

There are remarkable organisations across South Africa and the UK doing life-changing work, often with limited resources. If we can help make their spaces more secure, it's up to you to nominate.” — Damian Judge

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Africa and UK – 29 July 2026 – As Trellidor celebrates 50 years of helping people secure what matters most, the company is marking the milestone by giving back to the communities it has proudly served for half a century.Launching this Women's Month, Trellidor's "50 Safe Spaces" initiative invites the public to nominate community organisations across South Africa and the United Kingdom that provide refuge, care and support to those who need it most. As part of its 50-year celebration, Trellidor will donate and professionally install 50 Trellidor retractable and fixed security units across a selection of deserving organisations, with the number of units allocated to each facility determined by its individual requirements.The initiative focuses on organisations supporting vulnerable groups, including shelters for survivors of gender-based violence, homes for children and older persons, facilities for people living with disabilities, and other community organisations delivering essential care and support."For five decades, our purpose has been centred on helping people feel safer in the places where they live, work and care for one another," says Damian Judge, Group CEO of Trellidor. "Reaching our 50-year milestone has allowed us to reflect on how we could extend that purpose beyond our customers and into the heart of our communities. There are remarkable organisations across South Africa and the UK doing life-changing work, often with limited resources. If we can help make their spaces more secure, we hope it enables them to continue their important work with greater confidence."South Africa continues to face significant challenges around violence, placing enormous pressure on organisations that provide shelter, counselling, care and community support. Many of these facilities operate with limited resources while working tirelessly to create safe, supportive environments for women, children, older persons, people living with disabilities and others facing difficult circumstances.The "50 Safe Spaces" initiative is built on a simple belief: safety is a right, not a privilege. By helping secure the organisations that already protect our communities, Trellidor hopes to contribute to a stronger, more resilient society."We're asking South Africans to nominate organisations they know and trust because every community has unsung heroes quietly making a difference," Judge adds. "This isn't simply about recognising an organisation. It's about helping safeguard the people inside it."Nominations open on 3 August 2026 and close on 30 September 2026. Members of the public can nominate qualifying organisations in South Africa and the United Kingdom through Trellidor's online platform , with winners selected based on their community impact and need. Stories from the winning organisations will be shared throughout the two months to highlight the vital work being done across the country and the difference that safer facilities can make.As Trellidor enters its next chapter, the company says the initiative reflects the values that have guided its journey over the past 50 years: supporting people, strengthening communities and helping create spaces where individuals can feel safer every day.For more information and to nominate an organisation, visit Trellidor's campaign page https://trellidor.co.za/50-safe-spaces/ Ends.About TrellidorTrellidor is a proudly South African company specialising in the manufacturing and distribution of security gates and window burglar proofing. Since the development of the original steel trellis-style sliding gate in the 1970s, Trellidor has expanded its product range to include internationally certified industrial-grade gates for high-security public spaces, including one of the strongest models in the world. The product line also features contemporary solutions such as see-through security screens, sliding gates in both aluminium and steel, aluminium louvre shutters, aluminium roller shutters, polycarbonate bars, and various window burglar-proofing styles.Trellidor's extensive franchise network ensures that products are shipped and installed professionally, providing personal service from experts familiar with local safety and security challenges. With over 70 skilled franchise teams throughout South Africa, Trellidor addresses crime concerns both locally and internationally, operating 54 franchises in 27 countries, including locations in Africa, the United Kingdom, Israel, several European countries, and Australia.For further information, please contact:Monica van der Spuy | GinjaNinja | E: monica@ginjaninja.co.za | M: +2771 685 6476

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