A Step-by-Step Guide to Buying a Home in West Virginia 

Programs

Current Customers

About

Partners

Back Single-Family Programs and Resources

Multifamily Programs and Resources

Section 8

Back Enroll in Auto Pay

Help for Homeowners

Payment and Contact Info

Back Board of Directors

Careers

Contact Us

Financial Bond Information

FOIA Requests

Funding Award Info

Reports

Staff

Affordable Rental Properties

WVHDF Act and Bylaws

Policies and Legal Notices

Back Partners Lending Partners

Real Estate Agents

Back Homeownership Program

Movin Up Program

Low Down Home Loan

The Residential Septic Loan Program

Low-Income Assisted Mortgage Program

Top Producing Lenders

Back Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program

National Housing Trust Fund

Affordable Housing Fund

Home4Good

Back Management Occupancy Reviews

Renewals and Increases

Renters Information

Special Claims

Voucher Processing

Back Enroll in Auto Pay Enroll in Auto Pay The Fund provides the convenience of free automatic payment processing for your monthly mortgage payment from your checking or savings account. With the automatic mortgage payment withdrawal service, you can choose the date your account is debited – up to the 15th of the month. Learn More

Back Help for Homeowners Help for Homeowners No matter your situation, you may have options. Homeowners who have their mortgages through the West Virginia Housing Development Fund can contact us for assistance in avoid foreclosure. Learn More

Back Payment and Contact Info Payment and Contact Info We service all loans made through our Single-Family and Multifamily programs right here in our Charleston office. We accept payments, work with customers to solve issues, facilitate tax and insurance payments, and more. See information below on the different ways you can submit your payments or contact us for assistance. Learn More

Back Board of Directors Board of Directors Our 11-member Board, appointed by the Governor, oversees the Fund's financial and operational direction, playing a key role in advancing our mission of providing safe, affordable housing in West Virginia. Learn More About our Board

Back Careers Careers We strive to maintain an experienced workforce that is dedicated to improving the lives of all West Virginians and advancing our mission of providing access to clean, decent, affordable housing. See Our Current Openings

Back Contact Us Contact Us We want to hear from you! Whether you have a question about a program or an issue with your loan, we are here to help! You can reach us by phone, email, or through this secure messaging portal. Contact Us

Back Financial Bond Information Financial Bond Information View the Fund's financial information, including audited financial statements, investment policies, disclosure reports, and bond call notices. Learn More About Our Finances and Bonds

Back FOIA Requests FOIA Requests File a Freedom of Information Act request. File A FOIA Request

Back Funding Award Info Funding Award Info From time to time, the Fund issues Requests for Proposals for funding through various programs, in addition to serving as the administrator of various federal programs. Information on open RFPs, as well as funding commitments for our various programs, can be found below. Learn More About Our Funding Awards

Back Reports Reports In any given year, the West Virginia Housing Development Fund works tirelessly to advance our mission of providing affordable housing for all West Virginia. Our Annual Report serves as a review of the year’s successes, providing financial information and other data as well as explaining the impact of our work on the people we serve, in their own words. See Our Reports

Back Staff Staff Meet the passionate leaders and team members driving our mission to provide affordable housing across the state. Their expertise and dedication ensure that our programs enhance quality of life and strengthen West Virginia communities. Discover the talented individuals at the heart of our organization. Learn More About Our Staff

Back Affordable Rental Properties Affordable Rental Properties Search our database of affordable rental properties in West Virginia. Contact the property managers listed for additional information. Search Our Database

Back WVHDF Act and Bylaws WVHDF Act and Bylaws The West Virginia Housing Development Fund was created by legislative action in 1968 with the mission of providing safe, decent, affordable housing to all of West Virginia. Learn More About Our Act and Bylaws

Back Policies and Legal Notices Policies and Legal Notices Explore the policies that govern this website as well as legal notices with information that may concern customers or employees. See Policies and Legal Notices

Back Lending Partners Lending Partners Our statewide network of partner lenders is the backbone of our Single-Family Lending Division. Your partnership helps drive our mission in communities across our state. This page contains all of the information you need to assist our shared customers achieve their dreams of affordable homeownership, including program guides, forms, marketing material, and more. Learn More

Back Real Estate Agents Real Estate Agents Real estate agents play a vital role in helping West Virginians achieve the dream of homeownership. This page is full of resources to help you do just that! Please see the videos, guides, and links below to learn more about our loan programs and how they can help your buyers. Learn More

Back Homeownership Program The Homeownership Program makes buying a home more affordable for West Virginians. Primarily targeting first-time home buyers, this program generally offers our lowest interest rates and access to down payment assistance. Learn More

Back Movin Up Program The Movin’ Up Program has been designed to help moderate-income first-time or repeat homebuyers purchase a new residence. Movin’ Up does not have a first-time homebuyer requirement, making it a great option for current homeowners who want a change. Learn More

Back Low Down Home Loan The Low Down Home Loan is offered exclusively with the Fund's Homeownership and Movin' Up programs and can be used to cover down payment and/or closing costs, reducing the amount of out-of-pocket funds needed to purchase a home. Learn More

Back The Residential Septic Loan Program The Residential Septic Loan Program is a partnership between the West Virginia Housing Development Fund and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection designed to help eligible homeowners repair or replace failing on-site septic systems or connect to a public treatment system. Learn More

Back Low-Income Assisted Mortgage Program LAMP provides West Virginia Habitat for Humanity organizations with a funding source by purchasing new and existing single-family mortgages, helping generate capital to build more affordable homes. Learn More

Back Top Producing Lenders View the lenders and loan officers who produced the most WVHDF loans in a six-month period. View Top Lenders

Back Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program The Fund administers the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, which generates low-income residential rental units by encouraging private investment through federal tax credits. Since its inception, this program has produced more than 18,400 affordable rental units in West Virginia. Learn More

Back The HOME Investment Partnerships Program HOME is a federal program designed to increase the supply of affordable rental housing, support communities in providing affordable housing, and to expand the capacity of community-based housing development organizations. Learn More

Back National Housing Trust Fund A federal program funded by HUD to increase and preserve the supply of safe, decent, affordable housing, with primary attention to rental housing, for extremely low and very low-income households. Learn More

Back Affordable Housing Fund The Legislature created the Affordable Housing Fund in 2001 to provide funding for technical assistance and housing assistance to non-profits and government entities and to encourage stronger partnerships, collaboration and greater involvement of local communities in meeting housing needs in West Virginia. Learn More

Back Home4Good Home4Good is a program developed by the Federal Home Loan Bank Pittsburgh and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund to address unmet and critical needs in the existing Continuums of Care across the state. Learn More

Back Management Occupancy Reviews As Contract Administrator, WVHDF conducts Management and Occupancy Reviews on HUD's behalf to evaluate a property's compliance with Section 8 program and Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) Contract requirements. Learn More

Back Renewals and Increases Our Section 8 team processes renewals and rent adjustments for all contracts in the PBCA portfolio each year. Depending on the Owner/Agent’s request and selection of available options available, these processes may also include the review and approval of proposed rents, utility analysis, and other adjustments. Learn More

Back Renters Information The Project-Based Section 8 (PBCA) Program provides rental assistance for extremely low- to moderate-income residents living in certain apartment complexes throughout West Virginia. The subsidy is tied to specific complexes and paid directly to the owner on behalf of the resident. The rental subsidy does not follow the resident from property to property. Learn More

Back Special Claims If a subsidized unit becomes vacant, the Owner/Agent may file a claim for vacancy loss and compensation for unpaid tenant rent and damages. The special claims are submitted to the Fund where they are analyzed and verified then approved, adjusted, or denied. Learn More