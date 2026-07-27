A Step-by-Step Guide to Buying a Home in West Virginia
Partners
Enroll in Auto Pay
Enroll in Auto Pay
The Fund provides the convenience of free automatic payment processing for your monthly mortgage payment from your checking or savings account. With the automatic mortgage payment withdrawal service, you can choose the date your account is debited – up to the 15th of the month.Learn More
Help for Homeowners
Help for Homeowners
No matter your situation, you may have options. Homeowners who have their mortgages through the West Virginia Housing Development Fund can contact us for assistance in avoid foreclosure.Learn More
Payment and Contact Info
Payment and Contact Info
We service all loans made through our Single-Family and Multifamily programs right here in our Charleston office. We accept payments, work with customers to solve issues, facilitate tax and insurance payments, and more. See information below on the different ways you can submit your payments or contact us for assistance.Learn More
Board of Directors
Board of Directors
Our 11-member Board, appointed by the Governor, oversees the Fund's financial and operational direction, playing a key role in advancing our mission of providing safe, affordable housing in West Virginia.Learn More About our Board
Careers
Careers
We strive to maintain an experienced workforce that is dedicated to improving the lives of all West Virginians and advancing our mission of providing access to clean, decent, affordable housing.See Our Current Openings
Contact Us
Contact Us
We want to hear from you! Whether you have a question about a program or an issue with your loan, we are here to help! You can reach us by phone, email, or through this secure messaging portal.Contact Us
Financial Bond Information
Financial Bond Information
View the Fund's financial information, including audited financial statements, investment policies, disclosure reports, and bond call notices.Learn More About Our Finances and Bonds
FOIA Requests
FOIA Requests
File a Freedom of Information Act request.File A FOIA Request
Funding Award Info
Funding Award Info
From time to time, the Fund issues Requests for Proposals for funding through various programs, in addition to serving as the administrator of various federal programs. Information on open RFPs, as well as funding commitments for our various programs, can be found below.Learn More About Our Funding Awards
Reports
Reports
In any given year, the West Virginia Housing Development Fund works tirelessly to advance our mission of providing affordable housing for all West Virginia. Our Annual Report serves as a review of the year’s successes, providing financial information and other data as well as explaining the impact of our work on the people we serve, in their own words.See Our Reports
Staff
Staff
Meet the passionate leaders and team members driving our mission to provide affordable housing across the state. Their expertise and dedication ensure that our programs enhance quality of life and strengthen West Virginia communities. Discover the talented individuals at the heart of our organization.Learn More About Our Staff
Affordable Rental Properties
Affordable Rental Properties
Search our database of affordable rental properties in West Virginia. Contact the property managers listed for additional information.Search Our Database
WVHDF Act and Bylaws
WVHDF Act and Bylaws
The West Virginia Housing Development Fund was created by legislative action in 1968 with the mission of providing safe, decent, affordable housing to all of West Virginia.Learn More About Our Act and Bylaws
Policies and Legal Notices
Policies and Legal Notices
Explore the policies that govern this website as well as legal notices with information that may concern customers or employees.See Policies and Legal Notices
Lending Partners
Lending Partners
Our statewide network of partner lenders is the backbone of our Single-Family Lending Division. Your partnership helps drive our mission in communities across our state. This page contains all of the information you need to assist our shared customers achieve their dreams of affordable homeownership, including program guides, forms, marketing material, and more.Learn More
Real Estate Agents
Real Estate Agents
Real estate agents play a vital role in helping West Virginians achieve the dream of homeownership. This page is full of resources to help you do just that! Please see the videos, guides, and links below to learn more about our loan programs and how they can help your buyers.Learn More
Homeownership Program
The Homeownership Program makes buying a home more affordable for West Virginians. Primarily targeting first-time home buyers, this program generally offers our lowest interest rates and access to down payment assistance.Learn More
Movin Up Program
The Movin’ Up Program has been designed to help moderate-income first-time or repeat homebuyers purchase a new residence. Movin’ Up does not have a first-time homebuyer requirement, making it a great option for current homeowners who want a change.Learn More
Low Down Home Loan
The Low Down Home Loan is offered exclusively with the Fund's Homeownership and Movin' Up programs and can be used to cover down payment and/or closing costs, reducing the amount of out-of-pocket funds needed to purchase a home.Learn More
The Residential Septic Loan Program
The Residential Septic Loan Program is a partnership between the West Virginia Housing Development Fund and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection designed to help eligible homeowners repair or replace failing on-site septic systems or connect to a public treatment system.Learn More
Low-Income Assisted Mortgage Program
LAMP provides West Virginia Habitat for Humanity organizations with a funding source by purchasing new and existing single-family mortgages, helping generate capital to build more affordable homes.Learn More
Top Producing Lenders
View the lenders and loan officers who produced the most WVHDF loans in a six-month period.View Top Lenders
Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program
The Fund administers the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, which generates low-income residential rental units by encouraging private investment through federal tax credits. Since its inception, this program has produced more than 18,400 affordable rental units in West Virginia.Learn More
The HOME Investment Partnerships Program
HOME is a federal program designed to increase the supply of affordable rental housing, support communities in providing affordable housing, and to expand the capacity of community-based housing development organizations.Learn More
National Housing Trust Fund
A federal program funded by HUD to increase and preserve the supply of safe, decent, affordable housing, with primary attention to rental housing, for extremely low and very low-income households.Learn More
Affordable Housing Fund
The Legislature created the Affordable Housing Fund in 2001 to provide funding for technical assistance and housing assistance to non-profits and government entities and to encourage stronger partnerships, collaboration and greater involvement of local communities in meeting housing needs in West Virginia.Learn More
Home4Good
Home4Good is a program developed by the Federal Home Loan Bank Pittsburgh and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund to address unmet and critical needs in the existing Continuums of Care across the state.Learn More
Management Occupancy Reviews
As Contract Administrator, WVHDF conducts Management and Occupancy Reviews on HUD's behalf to evaluate a property's compliance with Section 8 program and Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) Contract requirements.Learn More
Renewals and Increases
Our Section 8 team processes renewals and rent adjustments for all contracts in the PBCA portfolio each year. Depending on the Owner/Agent’s request and selection of available options available, these processes may also include the review and approval of proposed rents, utility analysis, and other adjustments.Learn More
Renters Information
The Project-Based Section 8 (PBCA) Program provides rental assistance for extremely low- to moderate-income residents living in certain apartment complexes throughout West Virginia. The subsidy is tied to specific complexes and paid directly to the owner on behalf of the resident. The rental subsidy does not follow the resident from property to property.Learn More
Special Claims
If a subsidized unit becomes vacant, the Owner/Agent may file a claim for vacancy loss and compensation for unpaid tenant rent and damages. The special claims are submitted to the Fund where they are analyzed and verified then approved, adjusted, or denied.Learn More
Voucher Processing
Information for owners and agents about voucher processing, compliance, and other related requirements to participate in the Section 8 Project Based program.Learn More
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