CALL SHEET MEDIA ACQUIRES HISTORICAL FANTASY “THE EMBERS OF AERTHOS” FROM SCREENWRITER DONNELL D. PANNELL

Donnell Pannell Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

An African-inspired epic of celestial mythology, warring kingdoms and enduring hope enters development at Call Sheet Media.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media has acquired “The Embers of Aerthos,” an original historical fantasy screenplay from emerging writer Donnell D. Pannell.the project is set within an African-inspired world of rival kingdoms, celestial mythology, royal bloodlines and large-scale warfare. The story follows Amara and Aunest as they defend a besieged kingdom, confront a dangerous religious order and attempt to rebuild a civilization devastated by conflict.The screenplay opens with a celestial figure falling from the sky in a burning chariot and emerging from the wreckage with damaged wings. The narrative later expands to include battlefield sieges, mystical weapons, the restoration of a fallen kingdom and a final confrontation with the Crimson Covenant, a cult operating from an ancient sanctuary.Call Sheet Media will oversee the project’s continued creative development and industry positioning.“The Embers of Aerthos presents a visually ambitious world with the foundations of a sweeping fantasy franchise,” a Call Sheet Media representative said. “Donnell brings genuine conviction to the material, along with a strong interest in family, faith, sacrifice and the ability to find hope after destruction. We look forward to working with him as the screenplay moves through its next stage of development.”Pannell developed his interest in storytelling through music, songwriting, fantasy narratives and his own experiences growing up amid financial hardship and frequent changes in homes and schools. He credits his mother, his faith and his ten-year-old son as primary influences on his creative life.The writer said his work is shaped by a belief that fantasy can illuminate real emotional struggles and show how individuals survive adversity without losing their capacity for love, family or personal transformation.“I have always felt that I was brought here to do something,” Pannell said. “Writing gave me a way to turn experiences, history and imagination into stories that can show what people are capable of becoming.”His personal motto is: “Live in the moment, but believe beyond it.”The project positions itself as an adult-oriented historical fantasy combining royal drama, romance and war spectacle. Its setting draws upon African kingdoms and landscapes, with an emphasis on leadership, cultural grandeur, heroic struggle and reconstruction after war.The acquisition is part of Call Sheet Media’s continuing effort to identify and develop original material from emerging storytellers. The company works with writers on screenplay development, professional positioning and strategic exposure within the film and television industry.

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