Manchester Records Strongest House Price Growth Among Britain's Major Cities

Manchester has recorded the strongest house price growth of any major UK city over the past decade, according to recent market research.

Manchester's growth has been supported by a combination of economic development, regeneration and a diverse employment base. These factors have helped maintain demand for housing.” — Stuart Marshall

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Manchester has recorded the strongest house price growth of any major UK city over the past decade, according to recent market research, reinforcing the city's position as one of the country's fastest-growing regional property markets.The figures show average asking prices in Manchester have increased by approximately 63% since 2016, significantly outpacing growth in many other major UK cities during the same period.While historical performance is not an indicator of future returns, industry observers say the data reflects Manchester's expanding economy, ongoing regeneration and sustained demand for housing.Manchester Continues to Outperform.Research indicates that average asking prices in Manchester have risen from around £160,000 in 2016 to more than £260,000.Growth has also extended beyond the city centre. Several locations across Greater Manchester, including Levenshulme, Atherton, Droylsden and Failsworth, have recorded substantial increases in asking prices over the past decade, illustrating the breadth of activity across the region.Economic Growth Supports Housing Demand.Manchester has become one of the UK's largest regional economic centres, with continued investment across sectors including financial services, technology, media, healthcare and advanced manufacturing.Infrastructure projects, commercial development and employment growth have contributed to an expanding population and increased demand for housing across both the owner-occupier and rental markets.Stuart Marshall, CEO of Liquid Expat Mortgages, said:"Manchester's growth has been supported by a combination of economic development, regeneration and a diverse employment base. These factors have helped maintain demand for housing across a range of property types."Rental Market Remains Active.Alongside house price growth, Manchester continues to experience strong demand within the private rented sector.The city is home to one of the UK's largest student populations and continues to attract graduates and young professionals, contributing to demand for rental accommodation across a range of neighbourhoods.Marshall commented:"Manchester has consistently recorded rental yields that compare favourably with many other major UK cities. For investors assessing different regional markets, rental demand remains an important consideration alongside property values and financing costs."North West Attracts Continued Investor Interest.Manchester's performance reflects wider trends across the North West, where a number of regional markets have attracted increased attention from property investors.Cities including Salford, Stockport, Preston and Liverpool have all benefited from regeneration projects, business investment and population growth, while comparatively lower purchase prices than London continue to attract interest from both domestic and overseas buyers.Recent market data also indicates that investor activity has remained relatively strong across northern England, where rental yields have generally exceeded those seen in many southern regions.Specialist Mortgage Products Available for Overseas Buyers.UK expats and foreign national investors continue to have access to specialist buy-to-let mortgage products, although lending criteria vary between providers.Mortgage eligibility may depend on factors including residency status, country of residence, source and currency of income, credit profile and the anticipated rental income from the property.According to Liquid Expat Mortgages, specialist advisers can assist international applicants in understanding the mortgage products available for their individual circumstances and lender requirements.Regional Markets Continue to Draw International Interest.The latest house price data highlights the continued growth of Manchester as one of the UK's leading regional property markets.While market conditions continue to evolve, the city's economic expansion, housing demand and active rental sector have contributed to sustained interest from both domestic and overseas purchasers. Together with wider activity across the North West, these factors continue to position the region as an important area of the UK residential property market.

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