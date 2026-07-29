REDHAWK HOLDINGS APPOINTS JEFFREY ELMORE TO ADVISORY BOARD

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedHawk Holdings Corp. (the “Company”), a diversified holding company focused on healthcare, medical products, commercial real estate, security technologies and specialized financial services, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Elmore to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Elmore is a nationally recognized senior executive, investment banker, corporate restructuring professional, strategic advisor and former business attorney with more than three decades of experience helping middle-market companies create, preserve and maximize enterprise value. Throughout his career, he has advised business owners, boards of directors, lenders, investors and management teams on mergers and acquisitions, strategic alternatives, capital formation, corporate restructurings, recapitalizations and operational transformations.

Mr. Elmore currently serves as a Senior Advisor in the Restructuring & Revitalization Group at G2 Capital Advisors, where he advises private companies, lenders and investors on complex restructuring, operational improvement, financial revitalization and special situations. He previously served as Managing Director at G2 Capital Advisors for the past three years, where he played a key role in leading restructuring advisory engagements and special situations transactions across a range of industries, including Healthcare, Health & Wellness, Industrials & Manufacturing, Energy and Media. Recently, Mr. Elmore helped guide an innovative technology driven medical device company through a restructuring process in order to reorganize and recapitalize the business, setting the company up for future rapid growth.

He is also the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Momentum Partners, a lower middle-market investment banking and strategic consulting firm providing merger and acquisition expertise, capital solutions, restructuring, recapitalization and strategic consulting services to privately held, family-owned and founder-led companies across a broad range of industries.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Elmore has participated in transactions representing more than $1.75 billion in aggregate transaction value, assisted in the restructuring of more than $800 million of corporate debt, and helped preserve thousands of jobs, through successful restructuring and revitalization initiatives. He has served in numerous executive leadership roles, including President and Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Restructuring Officer and Chief Strategy Officer as well as Independent Board member guiding organizations through periods of significant growth, financial distress, ownership transition and strategic repositioning.

Prior to his tenure at G2 Capital Advisors, Mr. Elmore served as Chief Restructuring Consultant and Strategist for Quality Companies, where he led strategic transformation initiatives, liquidity management, capital restructuring and the successful confirmation of a Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization. Earlier, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Energy Holdings, where he led the turnaround and financial restructuring of one of the largest privately held downhole rental tool and manufacturing businesses serving the energy industry.

Mr. Elmore is also the founder of a specialized consulting firm and originally a business law firm, where his practice focused on corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and strategic business transactions. He earned his Juris Doctor from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and his bachelor’s degree with a business concentration from the University of Louisiana (Lafayette).

“We are pleased to welcome Jeff to RedHawk’s Advisory Board,” said G. Darcy Klug, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RedHawk Holdings Corp. “Jeff brings an exceptional combination of investment banking, restructuring, executive leadership and transaction experience that will strengthen our strategic decision-making as we continue evaluating growth opportunities, acquisitions, strategic partnerships and initiatives designed to enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Elmore said, “I am honored to join RedHawk’s Advisory Board and look forward to working with the Company’s leadership team. RedHawk has established a diversified platform with multiple avenues for future growth, and I am excited to contribute my experience in strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, capital formation and enterprise value creation as the Company continues executing its long-term objectives.”

Initially, Mr. Elmore will assist the Company with strategic planning, transaction evaluation, acquisition opportunities, capital initiatives, operational assessments and ongoing due diligence related to potential strategic transactions.



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About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), certain Personal Protection Equipment, and a Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. RedHawk Energy holds the manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about management's view of RedHawk Holdings' future expectations, plans and prospects, among other things, including within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of RedHawk Holdings, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the ultimate extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our business and future financial condition, results of operations and cash flows will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time; changes in the effects of the significant level of competition that exists in the medical device distribution industry, or our inability to attract customers for other reasons; the unexpected cost of regulation applicable to our industries, and the possibility of future additional regulation; our expectations regarding our impairment charge estimates and the potential for future impairment charges; our lack of adequate insurance coverage in the event we incur an unexpected liability; our lack of a proven operating history and the possibility of future losses that are greater than we currently anticipate; the possibility that we may not be able to generate sufficient revenues or access other financing sources necessary to operate our business; our inability to attract necessary personnel to run and market our business; the volatility of our stock price; changes in the market prices for our products, or our failure to perform or renew the distribution agreements for our products; our failure to execute our growth strategy or enter into other lines of business that we may identify as potentially profitable for us; changes in economic and business conditions; changes in accounting policies and practices we may voluntarily adopt or that we may be required to adopt under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States; the impact of competitive services and products; economic downturns both in the United States and globally; risk of increased regulation of our operations and products; disruptions in the infrastructure that we and our partners rely on; the lack of capital available on acceptable terms to finance our continued growth; and other risk factors included from time to time in documents RedHawk Holdings files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on RedHawk Holdings’ future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. RedHawk Holdings cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, RedHawk Holdings undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release,

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